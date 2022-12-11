OPED-CORONAVIRUS-COMMENTARY-GET

Over recent weeks, since before Thanksgiving, there has been a significant and steep rise in COVID-19-related hospitalizations for Americans 70 and older. Nationally, that rate now exceeds the peak of the BA.5 summer wave and the delta wave in the summer of 2021 — and this surge is still in sharp ascent. This is a signal that we are in for some trouble.

The new wave is largely being missed, with scant media coverage. The case numbers, of about 50,000 per day, represent a gross underestimate because home rapid antigen tests are not centrally reported and because some people with symptoms or exposure are not getting tested. Nevertheless, tests of wastewater are finding levels of SARS-CoV-2 quickly rising, which tracks with the increase in hospitalizations among seniors. So does the rate of COVID test positivity, which has risen 35% in the past two weeks.

Eric J. Topol is a professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research and author of the newsletter Ground Truths.