Once upon a time, way back while I was in college, I was in a cave and stuck my head in a hole and couldn’t get it back out. The little chamber was indeed a fairyland of miniature formations in subtle shades of white and pastels, glistening in my light. Crystals and tiny spheres, miniature lakes and mountains, spires and hanging, elongated cones, it was truly another wee world. Little people running around would have fit right in.
Maybe I stayed too long. Maybe I shifted position a little. Probably I just got fatigued and slid down a little bit.
To get there had required scooching up two slippery opposing rock surfaces, then twisting around somehow to look in the hole. Hard for me to remember exactly how I did that, and hard for you to imagine. That was precisely the core of the immediate problem. I couldn’t remember just how I had positioned myself to be able to see in the little chamber. So I couldn’t remember how to get my neck and head at the required angle to be able to pull out. It was a distressing situation.
I suppose, by the time one has garnered any appreciable age at all, we have each had a few or several instances where we were sure we were going to die. Some have had many, through no fault of their own. Some have had many because they keep putting themselves in situations that may turn out that way. Fatally, that is.
It is, however, fundamentally, qualitatively and totally different when, in old age, you come to the point where you can actually see the end approaching.
In youth, there is ever some sliver of disbelief that your demise is actually here and now. In old age, while you may hope it will be years away instead of in a few minutes, the certainty of termination is there. For you, for everybody that ever was or will ever be.
Professionally, I have, I think, managed to remain calm in the face of the end of life for many others. The thought has been almost always there: Will I do as well in the face of my own death? As in every other future even in this life, one can’t possibly know. For every threat, every potentially lethal situation for yourself, or for someone else, you never know how you will be able to handle it.
No matter how many times you have come through similar events, muddled through or smoothly sailed through, there is no telling how you are going to do in the next one. In the one right before you at the moment. Or in the final, inevitable last one.
In my medical training, I was older than the other students and residents, almost 10 years older, having been out in the world doing other stuff for almost a decade before going to medical school. Perhaps, for that reason, with the very false impression that with age comes wisdom, I was usually assigned, elected or requested to be the one to tell patients they were going to die. And later, in pediatric residency, to tell the parents their child was going to die or had died. In a better world, no parent would ever have to stand so much grief. In this world, millions have. Fifteen thousand will today and more thousands tomorrow and the next day and the next.
Pretty much every time I had to do it, I thought of how it would be for me in that same situation, facing the end for my child or the end for myself.
Occasionally the memory of the cave, or of some other time I had managed to get in an apparently fatal situation, came crashing back. Such humbling thoughts were really strong in those circumstances where some action or inaction of the parents had caused the impending death of their child. Those situations, especially the latter, are grievously frequent, but no matter what they had done or not done, it wasn’t as bad as sticking my head in that hole.
Well, obviously, I did get out of the cave. A calm friend gave me a foothold on his boot plus several minutes of encouraging words. Harnessing the strength of panic with the composure of that strange feeling you are watching somebody else do it, which comes over one in such situations, my head finally came out as easily as if there had never been a problem.
So here I am, again dealing with thoughts of my own mortality. It’s not somebody else. It’s not in the forgettable future. What a distressing situation.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today.
Recommended Videos
Trending Recipe Video
Arthur Garrett is a former ecologist and educator, retired geneticist and pediatrician. Email him at doctorg23@yahoo.com.