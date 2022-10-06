column2

Once upon a time, way back while I was in college, I was in a cave and stuck my head in a hole and couldn’t get it back out. The little chamber was indeed a fairyland of miniature formations in subtle shades of white and pastels, glistening in my light. Crystals and tiny spheres, miniature lakes and mountains, spires and hanging, elongated cones, it was truly another wee world. Little people running around would have fit right in.

Maybe I stayed too long. Maybe I shifted position a little. Probably I just got fatigued and slid down a little bit.

Arthur Garrett is a former ecologist and educator, retired geneticist and pediatrician. Email him at doctorg23@yahoo.com.