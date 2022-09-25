Seemingly, not a day goes by in the mountain region when there are not deaths attributed to fentanyl overdose or suicide. Young and old, rich and poor, educated and street-wise, it sickens me to see the young faces in the Times News obituary pages (with the emphasis on “pages”) where a death is announced and the cause of death turns out to be either fentanyl overdose or suicide.
We are still dealing with painkiller overdose arising from the prescription drugs that have been the subject matter of numerous lawsuits and settlements with drug manufacturers.
Fentanyl had been included in those cases. But, unlike oxycontin, fentanyl is also manufactured by gangs in Mexico and shipped to the mountains, and, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the illicit fentanyl is 50 times more powerful than heroin and 100 times more powerful than morphine.
The CDC says powdered fentanyl looks like many other drugs and is commonly mixed with heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine and made into pills which resemble other prescription opioids. It is undetectable, essentially. In its liquid form, fentanyl can be found in nasal spray, eye drops and dropped onto paper and small candies. Street names for fentanyl include “Apache,” “Dance Fever,” “Friend,” “Goodfellas,” “Jackpot” and “Murder 8.”
Signs of an overdose include: 1) small, constricted “pinpoint pupils”; 2) falling asleep or losing consciousness, 3) slow, weak or no breathing; 4) choking or gulping sounds; 5) limp body; 6) cold and or clammy skin; and 7) discolored skin (especially lips and nails).
There is a life-saving medication which, if administered early, can reverse the effects of opioid overdose and save lives: Naloxone. It should be available in every high school and even middle school in Tennessee and Virginia, and even in workplaces. As always, 911 must be called ASAP.
There are test strips that are inexpensive and give results in five minutes.
The deal is, though, if you think the person is experiencing overdose caused by fentanyl, give them Naloxone.
In just the past several weeks, as reported in USA Today, country singer Luke Bell died of a fentanyl overdose. He was found unresponsive by a passer- by in a shaded area of a parking structure with drug paraphernalia at the scene. It simply doesn’t take much for fentanyl to kill. Addiction can be addressed before you die. Go to a health provider.
Overdose by opioid, including fentanyl, is also used when people commit suicide. The CDC tells us that in 2020, suicide was the 12th leading cause of death in the U.S.
There were 45,979 deaths by suicide in the U.S. in 2020 and 1.2 million suicide attempts. White males accounted for 69.68% of suicide deaths in 2020. Adolescents and young adults, age 15 to 24, had a suicide rate of 14.24 per 100,000 individuals, and those in the age range of 25 to 34 had a suicide rate of 18.35 per 100,000.
Any suicide is a tragedy. But the kids, the young people, each is simply a gut punch of monumental proportions. The waste of talent, the waste of a young life, fostered by suicide seems so horribly wrong. We see stories of bullying, or not being accepted by the crowd, or that feeling of hopelessness when there is always hope. It just makes you sick.
I would bet everyone knows someone who has had a child or grandchild die of suicide. It is my belief that every suicide is preventable if merely a call is made by the person contemplating same or by one who cares. It is such a national problem that there is the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: All you have to do is dial 988. Help will be provided. There is also a Crisis Text Line: Text TALK to 741741.
We have got to reduce these numbers. And I haven’t even addressed how suicide affects the elderly. The 2020 statistics reveal the age group 85 or older has the highest rate of all age groups: 20.86 per 100,000.
I am sick of those obituaries, of those smiling faces which will never smile again, of the unaddressable pain of those left behind.
Bill Bovender practices law in Kingsport.