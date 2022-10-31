column2

Recently, my wife and I spent over a month camping in the Canadian provinces of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Quebec. We both noticed some consistent and major differences from our travels in the United States.

The first thing was recycling bins were everywhere. In cities and small towns, there were always multiple cans at stores, parks and roadside picnic areas. The cans usually consisted of beverage containers, recyclables (metal, plastic, paper, cardboard, glass), compostable, and general “waste.” Campgrounds had additional containers for used propane tanks and batteries.

Dave Hrivnak is a retired engineer and author of “Driving to Net 0 — Stories of Hope for a Fossil Free Future.”