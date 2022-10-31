Recently, my wife and I spent over a month camping in the Canadian provinces of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Quebec. We both noticed some consistent and major differences from our travels in the United States.
The first thing was recycling bins were everywhere. In cities and small towns, there were always multiple cans at stores, parks and roadside picnic areas. The cans usually consisted of beverage containers, recyclables (metal, plastic, paper, cardboard, glass), compostable, and general “waste.” Campgrounds had additional containers for used propane tanks and batteries.
None of the stores we entered had single-use plastic bags, and they charged for paper bags. Most shoppers were using reusable cloth bags. There were differences at fast food restaurants: cardboard instead of Styrofoam, paper straws, and wooden cutlery rather than plastic.
Upon returning to the U.S., we learned that Canada is trying to achieve zero plastic waste by 2030. More than 35 countries around the world have banned single-use plastic items. The cost of recycling and complexity of recycling continues to be an issue in Canada, but compared to what we see in the USA, they are making a valiant effort at changing.
Canadian national parks and provincial parks had a focus on educating the public. There was great signage at scenic pullouts and along hiking trails. The signs explained history, especially native history, geography, vegetation and animal habitats about the area you were viewing. Additionally, there were explanations about changes occurring in the park due to climate change, and suggestions for what we can do as individuals to help, without divisive political commentary.
We also noticed that the parks were extremely well-maintained and clean. My wife was most impressed with the bath houses at campgrounds. They were often new, extremely clean, and had outside sinks for dishwashing to eliminate ground contamination. Most bath houses had water bottle filling stations. Overall, the worst bath house we saw in Canadian parks was equivalent to the best we have seen in the USA. The United States has some of the most beautiful parks in the world. It’s a shame we don’t update and maintain them, and visitors do not keep them as clean.
Electric vehicles were frequently used by park rangers. All of the national parks and most provincial parks had several charging plugs. On the Cape Breton Scenic Drive in Nova Scotia, there were five charging areas with four to eight chargers at visitor centers, picnic areas, and some of the larger hiking lots. It appeared they worked with Tesla’s destination charging program where Tesla supplied and installed chargers that can be used by any electric vehicle. Tennessee is to be commended for partnering with Rivian in a similar program to install charging stations at Tennessee state parks.
The chargers were especially helpful because gas prices were noticeably more in Canada, typically over $6 per gallon, despite Canada being the world’s third-largest exporter of oil. We were glad to see gas for only $3.75 per gallon in New York! We have a 12-foot camper, and in the USA we are usually dwarfed in a sea of huge rigs. We noticed many small campers and camper vans in Canada. Perhaps because of the price of gas?
We saw many wind turbines, and surprisingly (due to the northern latitude) a lot of solar too. Only 19% of Canada’s electricity comes from fossil fuels, compared to 55% in the USA. Hydroelectic is the source of 60% of their power.
We noticed more solar in New York, Massachusetts and Maine than in Tennessee. Massachusetts has a similar population to Tennessee but has more than six times more solar and three times more people employed in the solar industry. Hopefully, TVA will at some point move back to being supportive of home solar.
In summary, Canada is demonstrating that it is possible to make policy changes that decrease many types of pollution, from plastics to energy production, while educating its population. I hope we can learn from them.
Dave Hrivnak is a retired engineer and author of “Driving to Net 0 — Stories of Hope for a Fossil Free Future.”