Our area is blessed to have several sites and groups dedicated to telling the story of our history. But if they are to continue, they need something that Tennessee is famous for: volunteers.

With events like the Spring Garden Fair at the Exchange Place Living History Farm in April or the annual Civil War Camp of Instruction at Tipton-Haynes this weekend, you have a chance to join in the fun and help preserve the region’s history.

