Our area is blessed to have several sites and groups dedicated to telling the story of our history. But if they are to continue, they need something that Tennessee is famous for: volunteers.
With events like the Spring Garden Fair at the Exchange Place Living History Farm in April or the annual Civil War Camp of Instruction at Tipton-Haynes this weekend, you have a chance to join in the fun and help preserve the region’s history.
“Volunteers make these events happen at Exchange Place. They are our lifeblood,” said Marshall Adesman from the historic site. “Any hours can be counted for Service Learning or volunteer hours.”
The historic 1851 farm is always looking for more master gardeners or people to help mow the property and help with patching up 200-year-old buildings. The site can use people to help with its school programs, which work with youngsters from preschool up to the fourth grade, teaching them about farm life and how the Preston family lived in 1851.
“Don’t worry; you will get training,” Adesman said. “No one just gets tossed in on their own.”
One of the events Exchange Place really needs volunteers for at this time is the Spring Garden Fair that takes place on April 29.
“Would you like to help us prepare the site on the days before the festival, or perhaps help us take things down on Sunday?” Adesman asked. “Would you like to demonstrate a spring activity typical of a 19th century farm, or maybe you’d like to play ole-timey games and make flower crowns with children? Would you like to help with the museum store or help park cars? We could always use the assistance of the community, and there is definitely a place for all ages and all skills,” he said.
“Whatever time you can devote would be greatly appreciated,” he added.
If you would like to volunteer at Exchange Place, call 423-288-6071, leave your name and number, and someone will return your call. Or go to exchangeplace.info and fill out a contact form. Or email EPfestivals.GF@gmail.com.
On the other side of Kingsport, the Netherland Inn and Boat Yard is looking for volunteers as well.
Opportunities for those interested in helping to preserve and promote this national historic site, the birthplace of Kingsport, include grounds work (planting flowers, maintaining gardens), light upkeep (dusting, polishing silver and furniture, etc.), light maintenance, historical research and giving tours (the inn will provide guides and train you). Working with antique clothing is also an option.
Volunteer orientation is available the second Wednesday of each month in the Schoolhouse Cabin behind the inn. The inn is open on Saturdays and Sundays, May through October, but orientation is available year-round. For more information or to ask about orientation, call 423-765-0937.
Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site in Johnson City has volunteer opportunities as well.
According to Matthew Fry, co-director at Tipton-Haynes, volunteers can do a number of things. The site hosts several school field trips throughout the year that volunteers are always needed for. This would consist of manning a station as the kids rotate across the grounds learning about the site and all its history.
Tipton-Haynes could also use a volunteer’s help in manning the front desk on a day-to-day basis while conducting tours as a docent of the grounds. Tipton-Haynes is so large there are numerous outdoor chores such as limb pickup, brush cleaning, maintenance of the nature trail and groundskeeping. Inside work would consist of cleaning the historic structures, cleaning the visitor center and craft prep for school field trips.
“Any of these jobs are extremely important to the site and any and all help would be most appreciated from local community members willing to help out this historic site and its historical outreach,” Frye said.
To volunteer at Tipton-Haynes, contact the site for a volunteer request form. This form allows the site to know what the person is interested in helping with and the days/times they are available.
If you are into living history and reenactments, there are many groups looking for volunteers to join them. Some of them are coming together this weekend at the annual Civil War Camp of Instruction hosted by Tipton-Haynes.
This event is open to the public and is designed to help train new and old reenactors on safety tips and get them ready for a new season. This can be seen through drilling, cannon safety and more. The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Setup for camp will begin on Friday. Anyone interested in learning how to reenact or getting into the hobby is encouraged to come out and join in the fun and training. Admission to the event is $6 per adult and $3 per child 12 and under. As always, members of Tipton-Haynes are admitted free.
So with spring and summer close at hand, there are plenty of opportunities for you to join in and help keep the story of our region’s history alive.