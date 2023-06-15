Juneteenth, as a celebration of freedom and equality, is a meaningful occasion that transcends color and invites people from all backgrounds to join in commemoration. This historic observance, originating from the emancipation of enslaved Black people in the United States, holds immense significance for the collective progress toward justice and human rights.

Juneteenth represents a pivotal moment in our nation’s history, symbolizing the end of slavery and the affirmation of fundamental liberties for all individuals. While the event originated within the African American community, its message and significance are universal. The struggle for freedom and equality resonates with people of diverse backgrounds, and Juneteenth serves as a reminder of the ongoing quest for social justice and inclusivity.

Vanessa Bennett is chief operations officer for the Kingsport Chamber.

