Community leadership plays a vital role in fostering growth, harmony and progress. Recognizing the significance of effective community leaders, many organizations and institutions have initiated community leadership programs. These programs serve as catalysts for personal and professional growth, empowering individuals to make a positive impact in their communities.
In 1983, Leadership Kingsport began as a program of your Kingsport Chamber. The mission is and was “to develop leaders who give life to community dreams.” Over 1,300 people have completed the program and accepted the challenge to make Kingsport a better place to live, work and play. It was the Tennessee Association of Community Leaders 2022 Program of the Year and continues to provide a foundation for similar programs throughout the state and Southeast.
Leadership Kingsport Class of 2023 graduate Derika Vidale spoke at their recent graduation and said, “My Leadership Kingsport journey transformed me in so many ways. You see, prior to Leadership Kingsport, I merely existed in our city. I resided here. I worked here. I grocery shopped here. I just existed here.”
To achieve this transformation, Leadership Kingsport focuses on several areas to ensure that the program offers the participants a rewarding experience.
A unique platform for personal growth and development is offered throughout the program. Through experiential learning, self-reflection and mentorship, individuals acquire leadership skills such as communication, problem-solving and decision-making. It is a nurturing environment for personal exploration, allowing participants to identify their strengths, areas of improvement and values. By engaging in diverse projects and collaborating with others, participants learn to adapt, empathize and appreciate diverse perspectives.
Participants are exposed to various leadership discussions, presentations and practical strategies that enable them to become effective leaders. They learn to inspire and motivate others, delegate tasks and build cohesive teams. Leadership Kingsport encourages participants to embrace innovative thinking and develop problem-solving abilities, preparing them to tackle complex challenges in their communities. By acquiring these skills, participants become equipped to initiate positive change and drive meaningful impact.
The program offers invaluable networking opportunities. Participants engage with individuals from diverse backgrounds, including community leaders, professionals and fellow program participants. These connections not only expand their personal and professional networks but also provide a support system of like-minded individuals. Networking within these programs fosters collaboration, encourages the exchange of ideas, and facilitates collective problem-solving. Through these connections, class members gain access to resources, mentorship and potential career opportunities, amplifying their personal and professional growth. They build lifelong friendships with change and difference makers throughout Kingsport.
Being a part of Leadership Kingsport fosters a sense of responsibility and commitment to our community. Participants develop a deep understanding of community issues, challenges and opportunities. Armed with newfound knowledge and skills, they become catalysts for change, actively engaging in community initiatives and advocating for positive transformation. We emphasize the importance of civic engagement, empowering participants to actively participate in local governance, grass-roots movements and volunteer activities. As a result, participants become influential community leaders, driving meaningful change and inspiring others to follow suit.
At the end of the program, a family culture is evident, and it shows. They support each other, they nurture during difficult times, and they create lifelong memories together.
Derika Vidale also shared, “This program provided an amazing journey which transformed me from just existing in Kingsport to now living in Kingsport. I’ve found ways to actively plug into the community to enjoy all that it has to offer, but also give of my time and talents to make it even better.” She encouraged her classmates to take in all that that they learned during the program and plug back into our community in the areas that bring them the greatest joy.
“Our community is only as strong as those who occupy it — and that’s each and every one of you,” said Vidale.
Your Kingsport Chamber also offers additional leadership program opportunities. These include PEAK – Young Professionals, S.H.O.U.T.! Youth Leadership for high school students, S.C.R.E.A.M.! for middle school students, Y.E.L.L.! Mayor’s Youth Council, Leadership Live Podcast and Lead Undivided, which aims at a safe and welcoming community.
Are you ready to be transformed? Consider participating in Leadership Kingsport or one of its programs. You will be glad that you did!
Vanessa Bennett is chief operations officer for the Kingsport Chamber.