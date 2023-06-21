Community leadership plays a vital role in fostering growth, harmony and progress. Recognizing the significance of effective community leaders, many organizations and institutions have initiated community leadership programs. These programs serve as catalysts for personal and professional growth, empowering individuals to make a positive impact in their communities.

In 1983, Leadership Kingsport began as a program of your Kingsport Chamber. The mission is and was “to develop leaders who give life to community dreams.” Over 1,300 people have completed the program and accepted the challenge to make Kingsport a better place to live, work and play. It was the Tennessee Association of Community Leaders 2022 Program of the Year and continues to provide a foundation for similar programs throughout the state and Southeast.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Vanessa Bennett is chief operations officer for the Kingsport Chamber.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you