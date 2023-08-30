Do you remember the six degrees of Kevin Bacon game? In this decade, overdoses must be more famous, because most people can get to a connection in less than three degrees. But it is no game. Overdose deaths easily affect six degrees or more — the parents or children, siblings, friends, neighbors, coworkers … most of you can name those connections to the person who has already come to mind. And although this is an international event, most of the world’s illicit drug misuse happens in the United States.
But it is not just the deaths that impact communities. People who survive their overdose engage a whole network of people including the first responders or the naloxone-equipped person who revived them, the bystanders calling 911 for support, the emergency room staff treating related health concerns or addiction, law enforcement investigators, prosecutors trying to put the suppliers out of business, or organizations providing recovery support.
What’s the point?
International Overdose Awareness Day (Aug. 31) has been designated as a time to pause and reflect. If you are more than three degrees away from the pain that an overdose has caused someone, consider yourself lucky, but don’t stop there. Is it possible that substance misuse has a genetic component in your family? Does a young person you love interact in an environment that accepts substance misuse? If yes to either, take some time to talk to that person. Be a consistent, caring adult in their life.
Many of us need to remember those we have lost. Reach out to those affected by the death. Ask how they are doing. We can’t solve these problems if we can’t even talk about them.
If trying to reach someone who is still actively using, we may need to practice humility and admit we may not know what is best for them or even understand their disease. See if they might be willing to speak with a Certified Peer Recovery Specialist to get recovery support from someone with lived experience.
If you’ve been hurt by the behavior of someone with a substance use disorder, giving up sugar, or coffee, or chocolate may be a way to help you understanding cravings. Empathy helps maintain the relationship that allows you to meet them where they are. If they want help, get help from a CPRS who knows how to navigate the difficult systems of care.
Why is the story being told?
Through my work I have the honor to to know many people in early, middle or long-term recovery. Their commitment to helping others as a part of their own recovery is inspiring. They get things done as though making up for lost time. Their stories make me sad and scare me. Before their substance use got out of hand, they were me. Different environments, different opportunities are why my story is not the same as theirs. I am so grateful that they survived their worst moments. So many of their stories contain miracles.
What does it say about life, about the world, about the times we live in?
But not everyone makes it to their miracle. The substances keep getting more dangerous. The childhood traumas that lead to substance use continue. Isolation, fueled by a pandemic, politics and social media, needs to be treated with connection. On Aug. 31, think about how to create six degrees of connection. You may save a life, and it is good for you too!
Alice McCaffrey is director of the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition.
