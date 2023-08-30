Do you remember the six degrees of Kevin Bacon game? In this decade, overdoses must be more famous, because most people can get to a connection in less than three degrees. But it is no game. Overdose deaths easily affect six degrees or more — the parents or children, siblings, friends, neighbors, coworkers … most of you can name those connections to the person who has already come to mind. And although this is an international event, most of the world’s illicit drug misuse happens in the United States.

But it is not just the deaths that impact communities. People who survive their overdose engage a whole network of people including the first responders or the naloxone-equipped person who revived them, the bystanders calling 911 for support, the emergency room staff treating related health concerns or addiction, law enforcement investigators, prosecutors trying to put the suppliers out of business, or organizations providing recovery support.

Alice McCaffrey is director of the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition.

