Diana Harshbarger

U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-1st District, speaks to the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce.

 Cliff Hightower/Kingsport Times News

As the representative of Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District, 2022 was a year full of worthy policy battles, victories for East Tennessee, and further connecting with my constituency, or as I say, my friends and neighbors.

This year, Republicans were outnumbered in the House and Senate, and a career liberal sat in the Oval Office. Our struggles to lower government spending, protect our borders, defend the family unit, and protect the unborn were battles fought uphill, both ways, in the snow!

U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger represents Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District.