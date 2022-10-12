Last week, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina rocketed up to the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on board a Dragon-Falcon 9 rocket. On board with her were Americans Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada along with Koichi Wakata from Japan.
Two weeks earlier, American astronaut Frank Rubio boarded a Russian Soyuz rocket in Kazakhstan along with cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin to begin his own trip to the ISS.
Despite the ongoing tension in Ukraine, NASA and Roscosmos (the Russian space agency) were able to reach an agreement to swap seats on their rockets in order to ensure that there will always be at least one person from each county on the ISS to maintain smooth operations.
I’m not surprised by this agreement. I have always thought of the space program as a tool for cooperation between nations and an avenue for peace.
When the Chinese invented gunpowder back in the 9th century, it wasn’t long before rockets were created as a tool of war. Granted they were not the rockets we think of today. They were more like a giant version of the bottle rockets we get around the Fourth of July. By the 1500s, rocket launchers like the Korean hwacha, a cart pulled by horses that could launch a hundred rockets at a time, were all across Asia.
Side note, if you can find the Myth Busters episode on the hwacha, it’s well worth watching.
After the British had some ugly run-ins with rockets in India in the late 1700s, Sir William Congreve developed a version of the rocket artillery in 1804 that bears his name: the Congreve rocket.
When we sing the national anthem, the phrase “the rocket’s red glare” comes from the Congreve rocket.
During the War of 1812, the British deployed 32-pound Congreve rockets to the U.S., using them in the Battle of Bladensburg to drive off the American forces and open the way to capture and burn Washington, D.C. The rockets would later be used unsuccessfully against Fort McHenry, where they were observed by Francis Scott Key, writer of the “Star-Spangled Banner.”
Gunpowder rockets gave way to liquid-fuel rockets, and by World War II there was the German V-2 rocket. As the war came to an end, the bulk of the V-2 program fell into the hands of the U.S. while the rest was captured by the Russians. This fact took on a greater significants when the U.S. dropped the atomic bomb on Japan.
America had the rocket and the bomb, a fact that didn’t sit well with Russia. The Soviet Union, as Russia was known as at the time, would develop its own atomic bomb and use its captured German rocket scientist to help develop its own rockets.
As each county built bigger bombs and bigger rockets to deliver them, it seemed nuclear war was inevitable.
But then an odd thing happened.
Both the leading rocket scientist for the American program, Dr. Wernher von Braun, and the leading rocket scientist for the Russians, Sergei Korolev, had the dream of exploring space. Each man began to lobby their leaders to be allowed to put up a satellite. Because each was in the employ of their nation’s military, they cloaked the idea by saying it could be a spy satellite photographing the enemy’s country.
President Dwight Eisenhower proposed to launch a satellite for the International Geophysical Year in 1958, a scientific cooperation between the nations of the world. But Russian leader Nikita Khrushchev acted first, giving Korolev permission to launch Sputnik in 1957.
The U.S. responded in 1958 with Explorer 1 and Eisenhower created NASA. The space program was born. Suddenly both nations were launching rockets, not with bombs but with satellites, monkeys and then men.
When you look at the names of the early U.S. manned missions you see, Mercury-Redstone, Mercury-Atlas and Gemini-Titan. The manned capsule name is first followed by the rocket. Those rockets, Redstone, Atlas and Titan, were all designed to carry nuclear warheads. Now they were being pulled from the arsenal and used to explore space. The same thing was happening in Russia.
After the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962, one of the areas the U.S. and Russia could find common ground was in space. NASA Deputy Administrator Hugh Dryden and Russian scientist Anatoly Blagonravov began a discussion that resulted in the two countries working together to share weather satellite information, a study of Earth’s magnetic field and joint tracking of NASA’s Echo II balloon satellite.
The Dryden-Blagonravov agreement planted a seed of cooperation that would sprout eight years later in 1970 with a proposal between the two countries for a joint mission. After considerable and enthusiastic negotiations, the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project took place in 1975. This was the mission that many hoped signaled the end of the cold war. Russian and American space craft docked in orbit, the hatches were opened, and representatives from the two nuclear rivals shook hands in space.
Apollo-Soyuz led to further cooperation between the two countries with the shuttle-Mir program. Russian cosmonauts rode with American astronauts on board the U.S. space shuttle to Russia’s Mir space station. There the astronauts and cosmonauts studied the effects of long-duration spaceflights together.
The shuttle-Mir program led to the creation of the International Space Station where many countries come together in peace to study outer space. And it was born from the cooperative efforts of two nuclear rivals.
You could say they turned swords into plowshares in space.
Today, despite the troubles in Ukraine, the space program remains a line of peaceful cooperation as Americans ride on Russian rockets and Russians ride on American rockets.
As long as we have one point of cooperation, I would like to think there is hope.