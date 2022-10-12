Last week, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina rocketed up to the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on board a Dragon-Falcon 9 rocket. On board with her were Americans Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada along with Koichi Wakata from Japan.

Two weeks earlier, American astronaut Frank Rubio boarded a Russian Soyuz rocket in Kazakhstan along with cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin to begin his own trip to the ISS.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video