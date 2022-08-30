Charlotte's Sleepy Poet Antique Mall

Here's a little corner from my all-time favorite secondhand store: the Sleepy Poet Antique Mall in Charlotte, NC.

 EMILY STEWART estewart@timesnews.net

As a broke high school kid, shopping secondhand is a must-have skill.

Not only do I enjoy poking around thrift stores, I always emerge with unique treasures I cannot find anywhere else. And when an article of clothing has reached the end of its time in my closet, donating is quick and easy.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video