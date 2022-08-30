As a broke high school kid, shopping secondhand is a must-have skill.
Not only do I enjoy poking around thrift stores, I always emerge with unique treasures I cannot find anywhere else. And when an article of clothing has reached the end of its time in my closet, donating is quick and easy.
So, here is my guide to shopping, donating and loving secondhand clothing.
The biggest thing I love about shopping secondhand is, of course, how inexpensive it is. Instead of spending a lot of money on one or two items, I can purchase an armful of cool and good-quality clothes for the same price at a thrift store.
Some of my favorite clothing items were found in the men’s section of Goodwill and Plato’s Closet. One must never judge a secondhand store by its appearance. The gems can only be found when you dig for them.
Thrifting is also much better for the environment than shopping in name-brand stores. Hundreds and hundreds of pounds of cheaply made clothes from big, popular companies are wasted every year, and they take up lots of space in landfills. By shopping secondhand, I know for sure that my clothes are not harming the environment or polluting the planet in any way.
And when an article of clothing reaches the end of its time, I donate it to local charities, stores and national collectives that accept clothing by mail. It sounds intimidating, but this is a very important and easy part of giving back.
I have a system for donating, as it is a common activity for me and my family. First, we stop by Plato’s Closet in Kingsport and Johnson City and then Clothesline in Johnson City, because both will provide cash for the clothes they choose to take.
Next, I visit the First Presbyterian Church of Kingsport’s Clothes Closet, a volunteer-led donation program that supports local people in need of clothing. They take “ready-to-wear” clothes, shoes, underwear and coats from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. The closet is open to the public on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Last, but certainly not least, I stop by my local Goodwill to see what they will take. Goodwill is an excellent resource to donate to and shop from, because the funds help people all across the nation get properly trained and educated for placements in the workforce.
Now, I’m sure many are unfamiliar with this, but there are organizations that accept clothing deemed “unwearable” by secondhand stores. Many accept donations of used underwear, clothing, bras, socks and shoes via mail to be recycled and made into new items.
Some great organizations to check out online include Knickey, USAgain, Second Life by Parade and The North Face’s Clothes the Loop.
Shopping at and donating to secondhand stores is beneficial to shoppers and communities everywhere. If you’re looking for a way to sustainably buy cheap clothing and get rid of some items without clogging up landfills, give thrift stores a try!