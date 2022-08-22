As a reader, I have devoured books for almost all my life, though I have only lived 17 years of it so far.
I read a little bit of everything, and I enjoy rating the books that I love. So, this week I will share with you five titles I have read that I rated five stars and why.
1) "The Princess Bride" by William Goldman
Calling all fantasy readers and 1980s movie fans!
"The Princess Bride" is a satirical spin on a traditional fairytale, but it is not quite that simple. Though the original tale was written by S. Morgenstern, "The Princess Bride" is actually author William Goldman’s retelling of his beloved childhood fairytale, but with his own twists to get rid of the “boring parts,” as he called them.
So, instead of a cliché tale where the hero gets the girl and true love prevails, there are pirates and poisons and giants and fencing and death and revival and, yes, love, as told by quirky and imaginative Goldman.
The movie adaptation is also great, and includes lots of familiar faces, too.
I rated "The Princess Bride" five stars because of the excellent and quotable comedy, and because I love a good fairytale. It was entertaining through and through and difficult to put down. Go read "The Princess Bride" if you are looking for a laugh and a fun, fantastical story.
2) "Me Before You" by Jojo Moyes
(Tragic) romance lovers, this one is for you.
"Me Before You" tells the story of Louisa Clark, an ordinary young woman living with her close-knit family in a small village in England. She accepts a job as a caretaker for quadriplegic -- a person who cannot control their arms or legs -- Will Traynor, a former big-shot city guy, until a motorcycle accident bound him to a wheelchair indefinitely.
I won’t spoil it all for you, but the book follows Will, ready to give up, and Louisa, determined to change his mind. It’s a story of perseverance, trial, letting go and deep emotions of every kind.
I rated "Me Before You" five stars because it was impossible to put down. It taught me a lot about what it means to practice empathy and compassion, accept what is out of my control and look at the bright side. "Me Before You" is romantic and sad and joyful all at the same time. Do not read without a box of tissues close by.
3) "With the Fire on High" by Elizabeth Acevedo
Despite what many think, young adult books do not have to have an age limit. Many use sophisticated language and examine mature topics, much like this book does, but with younger perspectives. I promise they are worth reading, even if they are “not meant for adults.”
"With the Fire On High" is a beautiful, heart-warming story about high-school-age single mom Emoni Santiago, whose biggest passion is cooking. The beginning pages of new chapters even have some of her recipes printed on them.
Throughout the book, Emoni juggles life as a high schooler, new love interests, caring for her daughter and raising money for her culinary arts class trip to Spain, a seemingly impossible goal. She is faced with difficult decisions, but her strive to make a better life for herself and her daughter is nothing short of inspiring.
I rated "With the Fire on High" five stars because it is a unique story that ended up being one of the most empowering reads I have ever encountered. The book is classified as young adult fiction, but I believe everyone can learn from Emoni. If you love cooking, strong women and uniquely inspiring stories, this book is for you.
4) "Little Women" by Louisa May Alcott
Though not as empowering and inspiring as "With the Fire on High," "Little Women" is a wholesome, classic, beautifully written story.
The book follows Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy March, four sisters who grow up together and face big life decisions as they age. Their adventures, no matter how mundane, are written in detailed “old English,” making the story truly feel like a step back in time.
While the “old English” took me a while to understand, "Little Women" is a lovely light read filled with many lessons in what must be sacrificed to find one’s way in life, and the importance of family through it all.
I rated "Little Women" five stars because I just love the way it is written. It made for a heart-warming, cozy read that I could easily get lost in. If you don’t mind reading classics with more traditional writing and enjoy light-hearted family stories, you will love "Little Women."
5) "Yolk" by Mary H.K. Choi
Last, but certainly not least, is my most recent read from this list. I finished "Yolk" a few weeks ago, and I still think about it all the time. "Yolk" is also a family-centered book, but is drastically different than any other I have read.
The story is about two Korean-American twin sisters, both leading separate, polar-opposite lives until one of them is diagnosed with uterine cancer. The sisters are forced to reunite and fight the illness together, despite their challenging past. They must also face their family, with whom they have painful memories.
"Yolk" covers a lot of strong topics and is not for the faint of heart. For my sensitive readers, the book discusses racism, eating disorders, cheating, family trauma, mental and physical illnesses and more harsh subjects that are an unfortunate reality for some. But for those who are willing to read it, "Yolk" is an incredible story of forgiveness and strength and what it means to be a family.
I rated "Yolk" five stars because it is a book that stands out to me above many. It changed my perspective on mental illness, family trauma and starting fresh despite heavy emotional baggage. If you have a strong heart and are looking for a story of healing and forgiveness in the most impossible circumstances, I absolutely recommend "Yolk."
Thank you for joining me this week on “Through Emily’s Eyes.” See you next week!
- Emily