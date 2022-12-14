In the movie “We Were Soldiers Once,” there is a scene in which Lt. Col. Hal Moore, played by Mel Gibson, lectures to his men while running alongside them during training. “Three strikes and you’re not out,” he yells. “There is always one more strike.”
I was reminded of this scene the other day when I was cleaning out a drawer and found the pink slip where I was fired from my first job as a photographer on a daily newspaper.
I was finishing up my freshman year at ETSU and just completed the beginning photojournalism class taught by Jimmy Ellis, chief photographer for the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. Jimmy told me that one of the staff had suffered a heart attack and asked me if I wanted to come to work at the paper.
Of course, I said yes immediately.
Bear in mind that at this time I had only worked for my high school newspaper and yearbook and a couple of months at the weekly Jonesborough Herald & Tribune. I was about to go from having days to get things done to only hours or minutes.
I started out on dayside working in the photo lab. It was there that Jimmy taught me different ways to process film, how to work with color film and gave me the basics on doing color separations for newspapers. I also cleaned the machines and shot a few simple assignments.
Then I shot my first fatal traffic accident. A car had slammed into the back of a loaded dump truck west of Jonesborough. By the time I got there the bodies had been transported and the investigators were working at the scene. I made some good photos of the accident, which ran on page one.
Jimmy then decided to move me to nights and weekends. That meant more action, tighter deadlines and working unsupervised at times.
Let the mistakes begin.
Only a few nights into the shift, there was another fatal traffic accident. This one was in the city not far from the paper.
I rushed to the scene and arrived just as the rescue squad started extraction of the victims. I jumped out and started running around taking photos with great zeal, annoying one of the police officers who told me to move back. I did what the officer said and continued to take photos. Then the officer came back over and told me to stop taking photos. I pointed to a camera crew from WJHL-TV who were filming at a much closer distance than I was and asked why they can film and I couldn't. The officer replied that if I took any more photos I would be arrested, and then he added that I should just leave.
I returned to the paper and told the desk what happened. There were phone calls to the managing editor, the publisher, the police chief and on and on. While all this was going on, Gordon Vest, a lifetime nightside photographer whom I also learned a lot from, took me back to the studio, sat me down and explained a few things about working the nightside.
He told me you don’t go running up to the scene of a fatality. “They’re dead, they’re not going anywhere until the coroner gets there,” Gordon told me bluntly. He went on to tell me to take my time, look at what’s going on. There may be family members on the scene so watch and learn when to hang back. Give people room to work.
It was good advice I still use today.
You could say this was my first strike. Although the paper received an apology from the police department, my overzealousness on the scene had ruffled relations between the paper and the police.
A few nights later, the paper received a call from the coroner. There had been a fatal wreck in the county, and he needed photos. At that time, the newspaper did photography for the coroner, as well as for the police. We even processed the film from the bank cameras after a robbery, so this request was not unusual.
I drove out and photographed the body and came back and processed the film. To this day I don’t know what I did, but the film came out black. The whole roll had been exposed to light at some time and was ruined. There would be no photos for the coroner.
Strike two.
Then came the fire.
The night desk editor came back to the photo lab and told me there was a mattress on fire just a few blocks from the paper. He told me I didn’t need my camera bag, just shove a roll of film in my pocket and walk down the street and shoot it. He added I would get two miles of mileage just for leaving the building.
As I walked down the street, I could see smoke rising in the night sky. If I had any sense, I would have turned around and gone back for the rest of my equipment and film. But I just figured the mattress was on a second or third floor and kept on walking.
When I arrived, there were fire trucks everywhere and lots of smoke pouring out the windows. I snapped a few photos and looked over the scene like both Jimmy and Gordon had told me, looking for downed power lines and such. Suddenly there was an excited voice from the newsroom calling me on the radio, one of the reporters had called in and said this was a fatal fire.
Now the editor who told me to “stick a roll of film in my pocket,” was saying “take lots of pictures.”
So here I am at what is turning into a major fire with no wide angle lens, no telephoto lens, no extra film or extra batteries. It was at this moment the managing editor, who kept radios in his car and at his home so he could monitor and talk to the news desk, came on the channel and said, “Make sure he shoots color.”
Color was not an everyday thing then like it is today. I got on the radio and said that I didn’t have any color film with me. The managing editor, now unhappy, asked the desk why I had no color film. (He never talked directly to me even though I was on the channel.)
Gordon came on the radio and said he was on his way with color film. It was then I said the dumbest thing on the radio I could have at that time. “Will you pick up my camera bag while you’re at it?”
Before Gordon could answer me the managing editor was back on the radio, audibly upset, asking the desk why I didn’t have my equipment and why I was unprepared. I tried to explain I was just asking for my extra equipment but he never acknowledged me.
I had my first Associated Press wire photo that night, plus a big photo on the front page and a photo package inside. I also got a short lecture from Gordon. “You never walk out of here without your camera bag, no matter what you are going to."
The next day, Jimmy gave me the long version of the same lecture. I was responsible for me. It was up to me to make sure I was as prepared as I could be.
Strike three, the powers that be were not happy, and the pink slip followed two or three weeks later.
It was a serious blow to someone interested in photojournalism, but as Lt. Col. Moore said, “Three strikes and you're not out. There is always one more strike.”
Jimmy encouraged me to keep shooting on my own and bringing photos to the paper to sell. I returned to classes at ETSU and began working at the university newspaper, the East Tennessean. Jimmy even called me at home one night to compliment me on a photo in the school paper and said I was doing a good job.
After graduation, I went back to work at the Jonesborough Herald & Tribune for a short time before signing on at the Elizabethton Star. The Star ran color daily, and it was there I would put to use the lessons learned on color separations in the photo lab from Jimmy.
A couple of years later, I was at the Kingsport Times News, where my photography would eventually win Tennessee Press Association awards, Associated Press Managing Editor awards and awards from the local chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.
Sadly, Jimmy didn’t get to see this student of his, who had stumbled so badly in the beginning, achieve success. He died the year I graduated from ETSU. But the church for his funeral was packed with people he helped and mentored in the profession.
So three strikes and you’re not out. Especially when you have good people like Jimmy Ellis behind you and giving you support.