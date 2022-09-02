Two weeks ago, I wrote about the proposed amendment to the Tennessee Constitution that would make the state “right to work” law a part of the state constitution. There are three other proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot this fall, and today I will write about them.
But first, let me explain what it takes for an amendment to pass. First, the number of “yes” votes — that is, votes supporting passage — must exceed the number of “no” votes. Secondly, the total number of “yes” votes must include a majority of votes cast in the gubernatorial election. This means that all votes for governor must be totaled, including the votes for splinter party candidates, independents and write-ins, and divided by two. Then the number of yes votes is compared with this number to determine whether it exceeds 50% of the total votes for governor.
The amendment fails unless the number of voters who voted “yes” exceeds both thresholds — more than the “no” votes and more than half of the total votes for governor. Bear that in mind when following the vote totals on election night.
The first proposed amendment on the ballot will be the “right to work” amendment, which I’ve already covered. The second covers what happens when the governor is incapacitated and can’t discharge his or her official duties. How is incapacity to be determined in the first place? First, either the governor must state in writing that he or she can’t perform the required duties, or a majority of the commissioners of the Executive Department must do so.
When either happens, according to the amendment, the speaker of the state Senate, or the speaker of the House if there is currently no Senate speaker, becomes acting governor.
The acting governor will continue to act as governor until the governor himself or herself certifies in writing that he or she is able to resume the official duties of the office. During this time, the acting governor won’t have to resign from the legislature, but won’t be able to preside over sessions, and won’t be able to vote.
Not all of this amendment is new. The functional succession is already prescribed in the present constitution. The proposed amendment answers the question of how incapacity is to be determined, and provides a procedure for the process. Thus, it seems to me to be a good idea.
The third proposed amendment is about slavery. Wait a minute, the reader may say. Doesn’t the constitution already prohibit slavery? Well, yes it does, except “as punishment for a person who has been duly convicted of crime.” In other words, the present constitution permits someone convicted of a crime to be sentenced to “hard labor” without being paid. So, slavery as punishment is permitted.
The proposed amendment prohibits slavery, period, full stop. It then provides that “nothing in this section shall prohibit an inmate from working when the inmate has been duly convicted of a crime.” As I interpret the effect, the state won’t be able to require an inmate’s labor, at least without paying the inmate something. It appears to be more in keeping with modern sensitivities than the old language, which dates from 1871.
The final proposed amendment addresses something to which I’ve never given any thought. The present constitution prohibits “ministers of the gospel and priests of any denomination” from holding a seat in either the state Senate or House of Representatives. If I ever knew that, I’d forgotten it.
The intent of the prohibition seems to be universally applicable to all faiths. No minister, priest, rabbi or imam can sit in our state legislature. I wondered why, and decided to look it up. Evidently, Tennessee, along with a number of other states, thought keeping the clergy out of the legislature was necessary to protect their sacred calling to the ministry. I also found that the constitution has a similar prohibition for duelists and atheists. The proposed amendment does not address either of those groups.
Lest anyone worry about the poor atheists, all of the religious prohibitions are clearly unconstitutional under the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution, as already determined by the United States Supreme Court in more than one decision. The duelists, however, are just out of luck.
Still, repeal of the prohibition of clergy is overdue, and I suspect hasn’t been enforced very much anyway. (How many lay preachers do you think have served? I suspect right many.)
