A week from today, there will be a breakfast at the offices of the Kingsport Area Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the chamber. Those who have had the honor of serving as the president or chairperson (same office, different title) of the chamber have been invited to attend and share a memory of their year in office.

Knowing I am giving away the memory I will share, but having an eye on the calendar and knowing what date will roll around on Sunday, I am going to write about it in this column. I was chamber president in 2001. The year the sky fell.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney. E-mail him at

r_arrington@chartertn.net.