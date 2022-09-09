A week from today, there will be a breakfast at the offices of the Kingsport Area Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the chamber. Those who have had the honor of serving as the president or chairperson (same office, different title) of the chamber have been invited to attend and share a memory of their year in office.
Knowing I am giving away the memory I will share, but having an eye on the calendar and knowing what date will roll around on Sunday, I am going to write about it in this column. I was chamber president in 2001. The year the sky fell.
Of course, the sky did not actually fall on Sept. 11, 2001. But that day and for the days following, it seemed as though it had. Like Nov. 23, 1963, when President Kennedy was assassinated, and Dec. 7, 1941, when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, those who lived through it always will remember where we were, and what we were doing, when we heard the news.
That morning remains vivid to me. The weather was warm with the waning summer, the sky clear. There was a ribbon-cutting for a new business opening at a location on Highway 126, the “old Blountville highway.” I can’t remember the name of the business, and must apologize to the owners for the lapse. But I was there because, as chamber president, I was going to welcome everyone who attended and introduce the owners.
I must have done that, but I’ve no recollection of exactly what I or anyone else said. I remember there was a television behind the counter, and someone — I think one of the chamber staff — suggested we’d better turn on the TV because “something awful is happening.”
When the screen lit, we saw that a tower of the World Trade Center was burning. Smoke was rising. There were flames high up on the side of the tower where the airplane had struck.
The announcer said an airplane had flown into it. Chamber CEO Miles Burdine turned to me and said, “We’re being attacked.” I said nothing that I can remember. I think I just gave him a blank look. I probably was gaping like a fish. I remember thinking that this might be some crazy person committing suicide in a particularly awful way. But I don’t think I said it aloud.
Others were talking in the background, but I remember nothing of what they said, because right about then, the television showed another airplane — clearly a large jet like an airliner, as it turned out to be — fly into the remaining tower. Miles said again, “We’re under attack.” I knew he was right. I think I nodded. But who was doing this? Why? And then we watched the towers, one by one, topple in flame.
The rest of the week was a blur. I watched the members of Congress stand on the steps of the Capitol Building and sing “God Bless America.” I learned from nightly news about the Pentagon attack and how still another airliner had crashed in Pennsylvania.
I learned that the perpetrators were from various Middle Eastern countries and were evidently rabid jihadists. I wondered how such persons could have been able to enter the United States and plan such a wicked assault. For days, we didn’t know how many had perished.
It wasn’t long before Al Qaeda, under the leadership of Osama bin Laden, took credit for the attacks. Bin Laden was supposed to be hiding somewhere in Afghanistan, and Secretary of State Colin Powell called for the Taliban to turn bin Laden over to the United States. At home, there was some discussion of whether college football games were going to be played that weekend, and it turned out they were not.
On Friday morning, I presided over a meeting of the chamber board of directors. We began it with a long moment of silence in memoriam of those who perished in the attacks. Miles handed out American flag lapels, and I ended the meeting by saying, “We are adjourned. Down bin Laden!” At noon, I watched the memorial service at the National Cathedral, and heard the late Rev. Billy Graham deliver perhaps the finest sermon of his career.
We — the community, our state and the nation — recovered from that awful day. We will recover from the difficulties we face today. But there is value in memory. We live in a dangerous world and should not forget it.
