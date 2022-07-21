Hillsdale College is a small, religious, liberal arts school (1,600 students) located in Hillsdale, Michigan (population 8,000). At first glance, it appears similar to many small colleges across America.
Surprisingly, little Hillsdale College has become the leading edge of an effort to change American education as we know it.
Its president, Dr. Larry Arnn, is a celebrity of sorts. The school rejects all federal funding rather than meet Title IX requirements not to discriminate against women. It does not report data on minority students, either.
Justice Clarence Thomas has visited the school, as have other Republican notables.
Hillsdale opened a Washington D.C. outpost, and Ginni Thomas, wife of the Supreme Court justice, ran its public speaking program.
Here in Tennessee, Hillsdale College has made the news, big time.
Gov. Bill Lee committed to divert $35 million from public schools so Hillsdale College can set up 50 new charter schools (50!) that will be funded by Lee’s voucher program. This is part of a radical nationwide effort to replace public schools with privatized charter schools, partially funded by tax money diverted from public education.
Public schools serve all residents and are run by an elected board of education. In contrast, charter schools set their own curricula, cherry-pick which students they accept, teach science and history through the lens of their religious belief, and are accountable only to themselves.
Hillsdale founded American Classical Education Inc. to operate Tennessee charter schools. ACE is registered in Tennessee. Supposedly, it is separate from Hillsdale College. But its offices are in Hillsdale, it acknowledges receiving capital from the college, and four board members are actually college employees. ACE will promote Hillsdale College’s “1776 Curriculum” in charter schools, which is focused on American exceptionalism, positivity and patriotism.
Hillsdale, in partnership with Bill of Rights Institute (founded by billionaire Charles Koch), helps train teachers for Florida’s new positive and patriotic curriculum. There, teachers report being told originalism is the only valid way to interpret history, and it is a “misconception” that America’s founders wanted separation of church and state. Teachers were repeatedly shown slides downplaying the importance of slavery in American history. A graphic (without attribution) claimed “less than 4% of slavery in the Western Hemisphere was in Colonial America,” and “Numbers of enslaved people increased in America through birth,” as though that somehow made slavery less onerous.
Here in Tennessee, local boards of education have strenuously opposed the voucher system Governor Lee wants. To ensure future BOEs are not too feisty, Governor Lee and our legislature introduced a plan allowing candidates for board of education to be nominated by political parties. In much of Tennessee, that means most candidates elected to the board of education will have been nominated (vetted) by the GOP. This ensures boards of educations will be simpatico with the governor and legislature.
This program is being brought to you by the same crowd who banned books from school and public libraries, and they threaten and fire teachers who teach historical facts about America’s racial policies.
One might ask why Governor Lee is asking a religious college in Michigan to set up publicly funded schools here in Tennessee.
In a closed-door fundraiser, with Governor Lee at his side, Hillsdale’s president, Dr. Arnn, was secretly recorded by a hidden camera.
The video was later broadcast on NewsChannel 5 in Nashville. Arnn disparaged public education and teachers.
In a rambling discussion of public schools, he said, “(public) education destroys generations of people. It’s devastating. It’s like the plague.”
“The teachers are trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.”
And then he reveals how he thinks schools should be run. “We are going to try to demonstrate that you don’t have to be an expert to educate a child because basically anybody can do it.”
Governor Lee sat next to Arnn while he made his comments. Lee didn’t utter a word of disagreement, even when later given an opportunity. At the conclusion, Lee described Arnn’s remarks, “A vision that Tennesseans will embrace.”
If Governor Lee and the legislature get their way, that is the sad future of education in Tennessee.
Our legislature should cancel Governor Lee’s voucher program and his 50 charter schools.
You can educate your legislator at capitol.tn.gov.