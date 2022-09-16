On Thursday of last week, I was scrolling the news reports online when I saw the report that Queen Elizabeth II was “under medical supervision and resting comfortably” at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, her usual place of residence during the summer months. A little later, I saw the reports that the entire royal family were either with her or on the way to Balmoral.
Reading between the lines, it was apparent that the Queen’s condition was grave and that she was under what we would call hospice care here in the United States.
At 96 years old, she had been frail for some time. And even though she had managed to meet on Tuesday with new Prime Minister Liz Truss to invite Truss to form a government, she had canceled a virtual meeting with the Privy Council the following day.
Early that afternoon, the announcement came over the wire that the Queen was dead. I felt a sense of loss. Certainly not as sharp or personal as with the loss of a friend or family member, but a loss all the same. Not because I am a royal “junkie,” and certainly not because I would ever want a monarchy in this country. Because, rather, Elizabeth II has been such an important part of the past 70 years.
That’s right. Seventy years, making her the longest reigning monarch in British history, and the second longest of all time. Elizabeth became Queen early in 1952, when I was about a year and a half old. I’ve never known another Queen of Britain than Queen Elizabeth. Not many remember another.
She had 15 prime ministers, beginning with Sir Winston Churchill and ending with Truss. I couldn’t remember them all and had to look it up. Not all were equally memorable. Churchill, Margaret Thatcher and Tony Blair stick out to me. I had an easier time of it counting the United States presidents who served during her reign. There were 14 of those.
My earliest memory of the Queen was when I was in the third grade, when our teacher, Mrs. Sherouse, told us that the Queen had ridden a carriage to meet with Parliament. Parliament, she explained was a “group of men who help the Queen make laws.” I imagined something like a large conference room with 12 or 15 people, because surely, to my 8-year-old way of thinking, the Queen was in charge, and wouldn’t need any more than that.
Except she wasn’t in charge, as I later learned. As I grew up, there was time to time news of the royals. Most Americans do not follow the doings of royal family as devotedly as some of us follow the antics of film stars and TV personalities, but there is enough interest on this side of the Atlantic for us to get regular reports.
I was interested because the Queen’s children, at least her older two, were about my age. Prince Charles was almost two years older, and Princess Anne and I shared a birthday. We are precisely the same age. There was a report that she liked horses. Charles read science fiction. That was cool. I liked science fiction.
In 1981, there was worldwide coverage of Prince Charles’ marriage to Diana Spencer.
The wedding ceremony was televised, and a great many people watched it. I was not one of them. I was way too busy with other stuff.
I didn’t know, and not many knew, that Charles had evidently been pressured to tie the knot with someone, that he was really in love with someone else, and that he and Diana were not well-matched. How much of the pressure came from the Queen herself I don’t know. If so, that must be one of her regrets.
The Queen was to see the marriages of three of her four children — Charles, Anne and Andrew — end in divorce. Only her youngest, Edward, the Earl of Wessex, appears to have made a successful marriage to his wife Sophie. The next generation of the royals seems to have done better. In 1997, Princess Diana died in a car accident while carousing in Paris with her boyfriend. Any accidental death is tragic, but I thought the reaction of many of the Brits was just nuts. Brits who are friends say they themselves don’t understand the depth of the emotional reaction.
Through all of these things, and much more, the Queen acted with dignity and class. Rest in peace, Queen Elizabeth.
Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney.