Our focus on the COVID-19 virus is winding down. We will come to view it like the “flu season.” We get a vaccine, some people will get sick, and it will be potentially deadly to those with compromised systems. However, we are “out of the woods.” Another “pandemic” has been brewing for years, and we should probably now recognize it as such.

This pandemic is “social media.” It is a psychological more than physical ailment but is perhaps more prevalent. The degree of infection varies widely but seems to be getting worse. The underlying causes of the disease are constantly changing, and it is becoming more virulent as the virtual environment evolves. Its symptoms are many-fold.

Dave Clark is an entrepreneur and a former Kingsport alderman.