Our focus on the COVID-19 virus is winding down. We will come to view it like the “flu season.” We get a vaccine, some people will get sick, and it will be potentially deadly to those with compromised systems. However, we are “out of the woods.” Another “pandemic” has been brewing for years, and we should probably now recognize it as such.
This pandemic is “social media.” It is a psychological more than physical ailment but is perhaps more prevalent. The degree of infection varies widely but seems to be getting worse. The underlying causes of the disease are constantly changing, and it is becoming more virulent as the virtual environment evolves. Its symptoms are many-fold.
MySpace was supplanted by Facebook. I took to the latter platform to keep track of my kids. They left and it now has become “show and tell” for my generation. I look at it at least once a day (come on Dave, you take a peek every couple of hours). I am constantly bombarded by “friend requests,” which now expand to friends of friends of friends (remember the old “7 degrees of separation”).
Previously, I posted pictures in “real time,” but we have decided that it notifies people we are away from home (not sure that was such a good idea). In a vain attempt of “self-treatment,” I have turned off the “notifications” so at least I no longer hear the constant “ding” when some “acquaintance” posts a picture of their dog (it doesn’t help all that much).
The younger generation switched to SnapChat. I have yet to go there, but Barb uses it (I “live” vicariously through her). Apparently, it is an even better way to “stay in touch.” The platform is faster and more fleeting (better get there quick!).
Twitter and Instagram are a scourge. I find it hard to think of anyone I really would like to “follow.” Do we really need the constant drivel spilled by some “celebrity” or politician? Anyone can say anything regardless of how truthful, idiotic or detrimental it might be. Would we have so much vitriol in politics if not for Twitter?
We now have “influencers,” who are mostly people who don’t know what they are talking about but are very good at saying it. Companies actually pay these people to spout off about their product (which they probably haven’t used).
Companies like Google and Meta have created algorithms that follow us through the internet and provide advertisers with a pathway to our desires. These “deep learning” programs are constantly updated as we peruse the web (which can be dangerous). I was an owner of an IT company with an online exchange platform. One “customer” contacted us about getting what they considered “inappropriate ads.” Our response was, “Those are Google ads, and they track what ‘you’ have looked at.” (oops!)
So why is this “enhanced connectivity” so bad? The list of negatives is significant.
“Cyberbullying” is rampant. Anonymous attacks can leave deep mental scars and have even driven people to take their own lives. And it is not just children. The rosy picture often painted online can also lead to unrealistic expectations. Pictures on SnapChat are just that, a “snapshot” within a “different” overall environment. People rarely post their fiascos. We are constantly bombarded by the “beautiful people” (which most of us are not). This can lead to a negative body image and unhealthy behaviors.
Perhaps the most interesting of the manifestations is FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out). We have all gone there. Why didn’t I get invited to that party. Everyone else is enjoying life, why not me? FOMO clearly leads to anxiety. We begin to doubt ourselves (there must be something wrong with me for not getting invited). We have enough things to worry about in “real life” without adding the troubles of our “cyber life.” Social media lets you see the “best” parts of other people’s lives in comparison to the negatives in your own life (which only you see).
The overall (and predictable) result is a society afflicted with addiction, anxiety, depression. It seems that the more time we spend with our faces buried in our smartphones, the more involved we become with what everyone else is doing. It consumes an ever-greater share of our waking hours and interrupts our sleep patterns. This is detrimental to productivity and a healthy life. In the words of one researcher, “Digital media overlords want us to click, and they don’t really care what we click on. They just want us to do it compulsively over and over and over again.” And those clicks are worth billions!
Ultimately, this can lead to depression (a state of being sad, with a lowered physical or mental vitality and functioning). Our constant bombardment of the “great” things we are unable to participate in creates psychological distress. This drives feelings of hopelessness, as well as sleep and eating disorders. We can be pushed ever further away from reality and those we love, sometimes with catastrophic results.
So why not just stop using it if it is so bad for me? “Just say no!” That is easier said than done. Social media apps are designed to draw us in. Facebook’s former president (Sean Parker) admitted that the platform was designed to be addictive and “our choices are not as free as we think they are.” Researcher Ron Deibert explained: “Your level of oxytocin — otherwise known as the ‘love hormone’ for the feelings it generates — rises as much as 13 percent when you use social media for as little as 10 minutes.” We are hooked.
Unfortunately, we are “social animals” and crave interaction with others. There is no “miracle cure.” We must “heal” ourselves, and that requires discipline. We know what the problems are; we just need to find the strength to change our behavior. Unfortunately, that is harder than we think.
Dave Clark is an entrepreneur and a former Kingsport alderman.