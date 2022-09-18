The old saying “the more things change, the more they stay the same” is reinforced in spades by a study of the professional history of Winston Churchill. While Martin Gilbert participated in a seven-volume biography of Churchill, he also published a long, one-volume biography, “Churchill A Life,” in 1991. I have been emersed in that single volume for a while, and there are two conclusions one must reach: (1) Churchill was one of the most remarkable people who ever lived; and, (2) history does repeat itself, i.e., “the more things change. …”
In his early 20s, Churchill fought in South Africa with the British Army against the Boers. He was captured, spent time as a POW, escaped, and came back as a soldier and war correspondent. He became First Lord of the Admiralty just prior to World War I.
After the war began, Prime Minister Asquith forced Churchill to take the blame for the disaster at the Dardanelles, which the British entered into in order to open a second front so as to put pressure on the Germans and reduce the ceaseless drain of men and materials along the trenches in France and Belgium. Churchill resigned the admiralty and went to his old Army unit, at that time in the trenches in France, and joined the fray even though he was a member of Parliament.
Toward the end of the war, Churchill, his standing renewed, became Secretary of State for War, entering the Cabinet again under Prime Minister Lloyd George. He would remain there through 1920.
It was during the post-war period that the British and Churchill faced several crises which seem familiar to us today: the evil of the Soviet Empire and numerous problems in the Middle East, Iraq and Palestine in particular.
Churchill recognized the Bolsheviks for what they were (and still are): As Gilbert reports:
“Churchill had no doubt that of ‘all the tyrannies in history,’ he told an audience … in London… ‘the Bolshevik tyranny is the worst, the most destructive, the most degrading.’ ” The atrocities committed under Lenin and Trotsky were “incomparably more heinous, on a larger scale, and more numerous than any for which the Kaiser is responsible.” (Kaiser being leader of Germany during World War I).
Churchill insisted Britain “should press Poland to attack the Bolsheviks from the west”; but “the War Cabinet insisted that the final ‘pocket’ of munitions and supplies be sent as the Bolsheviks were overrunning (Ukraine) and Poland.”
Seeking to leave the War Office, Churchill advocated for the creation of a Middle East Colonial Secretary, which he was chosen to fill. Hotspots: Iraq, Palestine and Turkey. Churchill saw no reason to retain control of Iraq if the result was to be “military entanglement.” But the War Cabinet insisted on remaining in that “dismal country … despite the growing rebellion.”
Sound familiar?
Churchill suggested that the oversight of Iraq and Palestine, “these thankless deserts,” be brought under his Colonial Office.
He did advocate for the creation of a Jewish State under the protection of the British Crown. At the time, the Arab majority and the Jewish minority were constantly at war. The Colonial Post was his seventh Cabinet position. “He was 46 years old.”
Turkey, the Kurds and Iraq constituted another issue. Turkey had fought with Germany during the war. Churchill, nevertheless, urged the War Cabinet to reconcile with Turkey so as to secure the northern border of Iraq. The Kurds, as always, were a problem. Churchill suggested autonomy for the Kurds in northern Iraq. “He favored this because he feared an Iraqi ruler” would “ignore Kurdish sentiment and oppress the Kurdish minority.” His advisers demurred, “dismissing these fears, believing that Britain would always be able to exert a moderating influence on Baghdad.”
The point of course is there have been conflicts in Ukraine, Poland and in the Middle East many times for many years, the Holy Bible being a history book discussing the early years of the latter location. Not even the genius that was Churchill could eventually subdue either the Communists or the forces of chaos and terrorism in Iraq and Palestine. Churchill’s encounters in Poland and Ukraine and in the Middle East came on the heels of the World War. Britain was war weary, had suffered millions of casualties and had financially mortgaged the Empire’s future. That has a ring of familiarity as well.
The question remains, what did the United States learn from this era of British history?
•••
On a much lighter note, have you seen the video of the Head Yell Leader at Texas A&M denigrating Appalachian State University and its players at the A&M “Midnight Yell”? He used such language as “Hillbilly College” and claimed half the players couldn’t read what was on their jerseys. Way to go, Apps!
