Kingsport has always been known for our community spirit. J. Fred Johnson, a founding father of Kingsport, felt strongly about Kingsport’s community spirit and the community’s ability to get things done, and stated so.
The definition of spirit is a particular way of thinking, feeling or behaving, especially a way that is typical of a particular group of people, an activity, a time or a place.
J. Fred Johnson said, “Frequently we are asked what motivating spirit has been most apparent in the building of this city of industries, schools, churches and homes. Were I to undertake to define the spirit underlying every step in the growth and development of Kingsport, from the days of its humblest beginnings until now, I could not avoid the assertion that the spirit, if it be a spirit, is one of mutual helpfulness and a willingness to submerge selfish interests beneath the individual effort to assure the greater good for the greater number.”
Volunteering can be an opportunity to learn more about the Kingsport community. If you like working with kids, get involved at the public library for summer camp or in the fall help students with their homework. If you like to cook, help out at the soup kitchen or at a homeless shelter.
By volunteering, you can help make a positive change in our Kingsport community. Each of us wants to live in a community where families are prospering and secure, where children are given the help they need to succeed in school, where people with disabilities and the elderly are able to live as independently as possible, and where people live in safe, supportive neighborhoods.
By volunteering, you can help make our community a better place to live. The Kingsport community spirit is alive and well, and there are many opportunities to help or volunteer.
The next Kingsport Neighborhood Commission meeting will be held on Thursday, July 27, at 6 p.m. in Lynn View Community Center, located at 257 Walker St. in Kingsport. All meetings are open to the public, and neighbors are encouraged to come share their thoughts and concerns with the commission.