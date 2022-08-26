column2

Last week, I had a birthday. That’s not so unusual an occurrence. We all have one once a year. I won’t share the number of this one, but it’s quite a large number. I didn’t do anything special to celebrate it, but the day caused me to reflect on the good and bad parts of social media.

The morning after my birthday, I found that I had something like 300 birthday greetings on Facebook. They came from college and high school classmates, relatives and friends I’ve made over the years here in Kingsport and elsewhere. Receiving that many well wishes was truly touching and gratifying. And it illustrates why I continue to have a Facebook account. I can keep up with old friends and family without needing to travel or make multiple telephone calls. That’s why I am there.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney. E-mail him at

r_arrington@chartertn.net.