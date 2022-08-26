Last week, I had a birthday. That’s not so unusual an occurrence. We all have one once a year. I won’t share the number of this one, but it’s quite a large number. I didn’t do anything special to celebrate it, but the day caused me to reflect on the good and bad parts of social media.
The morning after my birthday, I found that I had something like 300 birthday greetings on Facebook. They came from college and high school classmates, relatives and friends I’ve made over the years here in Kingsport and elsewhere. Receiving that many well wishes was truly touching and gratifying. And it illustrates why I continue to have a Facebook account. I can keep up with old friends and family without needing to travel or make multiple telephone calls. That’s why I am there.
My reasons do NOT include arguing politics, making political contributions, or being solicited for every cause I can imagine. Yet, invitations to engage in these activities come in on my “news feed” regularly. That’s a downside to social media. I don’t see how to avoid it.
I also have a Twitter account. I use it frequently. There is a group called #writingcommunity in which I can interact with fellow writers. Participation enables me to promote my novels. More importantly, it gives me the opportunity to interact with writers who write in various genres. It is a fascinating group.
Participants come from all over the United States and from numerous foreign countries. They include many writers from the United Kingdom and Ireland, and also a number of Europeans, Indians, and a few Australians. Some are published “traditionally,” although most by smaller publishing companies. (You won’t find Ken Sparks or Dean Koontz.) Some are self-published through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, iTunes or Smashwords. Still others are only aspiring.
Participants write fantasy, horror, romance, historical novels, mysteries, thrillers and “literary” fiction. We ask one another questions, and sometimes give others advice when they request it. Engaging with the #writingcommunity is useful and a lot of fun, although it can be, as with all internet activity, a great waster of time unless one is careful. There are a couple of groups on Facebook that do much the same, but I am not as active there.
For example, how much detail should a writer put into description of places? Of characters? Is a prologue useful? How long should a chapter be? What’s the hardest scene to write? An action sequence? A romantic scene? What words should be avoided? An example is “irregardless,” which means “regardless.” What words are misused? Try “exponentially.” An exponent refers to a number being squared or cubed, and so on, not multiplied. The number “12” doubled is 24; squared, it is 144. When you read that something grew exponentially, the writer likely misused the term.
These are just some of the items for discussion. Participation has been entertaining and valuable, and illustrates another good side of social media. But Twitter has its bad side, too. More than one, actually.
I do not use Twitter to argue politics. I read political tweets but very seldom respond. Sometimes they are funny. Sometimes they are irritating, or worse. I try to avoid engaging with them. Fortunately, that’s easy to do. It only requires a little self-discipline. The solicitations are worse. These sometimes require that someone be unfollowed or blocked.
I am not a Twitter user in order to purchase stock, or insurance, or to find a new stockbroker or investment adviser. I don’t tweet or follow others on Twitter to find new causes in far-off places, promoted by people I don’t know, to which to contribute. I am not looking for a new best friend, especially one who, after a few pleasantries, wants to borrow money. And I am not looking for a new romantic partner.
The last is the most comical, truly the theater of the absurd. I have no illusions that any of the young women who message me feel any strong attraction. (That’s assuming they really are young women. For all I know, the person with the pretty female profile picture is really some guy from New Jersey who is chugging a PBR tall-boy, scratching his hairy belly, and laughing maniacally at how much he can bilk me for.)
I can spot the grifters better than I could before. But avoiding them is not the better side of social media. Not at all.
Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney.