Migrants walk to surrender to the United States Border Patrol seen from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico, on March 30, 2023. (Guillermo Arias/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

 Guillermo Arias/AFP

Nearly every headline about the expected surge in migrants mentions something called Title 42 — and with good reason. On May 11, this U.S. law expires and won’t be available to stop mass illegal entry on our southern border.

Think of Title 42, which covers public health, as a bouncer keeping someone out of a bar. Easy, no paperwork. Then there’s Title 8, which deals with immigration. Think of it as how you evict terrible tenants from a rental property: lawyers, lots of paperwork, and very slow, even if you usually win in the end.

A former career foreign service officer, Simon Hankinson is a senior research fellow in The Heritage Foundation’s Davis Institute for National Security and Foreign Policy.

