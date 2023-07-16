clinchcoalitionlogo

The Times News’ July 6 editorial, “Criticism of Reactor Project is Premature,” included several claims about The Clinch Coalition and its recent press release calling for increased public input into plans for small modular nuclear reactors, or SMRs, in Southwest Virginia. We would like to correct the record on several inaccuracies in this editorial about our organization’s position on this important issue.

The editorial opened with loaded language stating that The Clinch Coalition “immediately leveled both barrels and began firing at” the LENOWISCO Planning District Commission’s May 2023 feasibility study on SMRs. Southwest Virginia’s environmental advocates are unfortunately accustomed to this type of phrasing that so often caricatures the region’s progressive organizations as uninformed, reactionary and obstructive.

Sharon Fisher is president of The Clinch Coalition. Wally Smith is vice president of The Clinch Coalition.

