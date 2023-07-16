The Times News’ July 6 editorial, “Criticism of Reactor Project is Premature,” included several claims about The Clinch Coalition and its recent press release calling for increased public input into plans for small modular nuclear reactors, or SMRs, in Southwest Virginia. We would like to correct the record on several inaccuracies in this editorial about our organization’s position on this important issue.
The editorial opened with loaded language stating that The Clinch Coalition “immediately leveled both barrels and began firing at” the LENOWISCO Planning District Commission’s May 2023 feasibility study on SMRs. Southwest Virginia’s environmental advocates are unfortunately accustomed to this type of phrasing that so often caricatures the region’s progressive organizations as uninformed, reactionary and obstructive.
As a community organization rooted in Southwest Virginia for over 25 years, members of The Clinch Coalition take pride in our use of facts and well-reasoned arguments in our work. And one of our core principles is that our communities are stronger and more resilient when public projects are planned in a transparent, inclusive manner.
It was troubling to see one of the region’s longstanding journalistic institutions take a stand in favor of delaying critical dialogue on a complex and controversial policy issue.
It was also troubling to see the Times News make several inaccurate statements about our recent press release. For example, the editorial stated that The Clinch Coalition mischaracterized the LENOWISCO study’s community engagement component, claiming that the study “only collected input from potential site stakeholders” and insinuating that we omitted this information to exaggerate our case.
To the contrary, The Clinch Coalition contacted a LENOWISCO official for clarification on this point weeks prior to issuing any statements on the study. That official confirmed in a June 1 email that a select group of 10 respondents including several “private citizens” — not simply organizations affiliated with potential reactor sites — was invited to provide feedback for the study.
Put simply, The Clinch Coalition did not omit key aspects of the feasibility study’s community engagement component, as the Times News’ editorial claimed. We stand by our position that the study was too restrictive in its approach to community engagement and that more inclusive public input is needed early in this process to ensure that even preliminary site assessments are done fairly and equitably for Southwest Virginians.
The Times News’ editorial also claimed that The Clinch Coalition argued that the LENOWISCO study “did not address safety or environmental factors” and that we highlighted “irrelevant” information about the location of potential reactor sites, unfairly insinuating that SMRs are unsafe. Both claims are untrue. Our press release highlighted that the study’s community questionnaire lacked items addressing environmental and safety concerns — not that the broader study lacked any such information. Our statement was accurate, which readers can verify for themselves by reading our full press release and Appendix A of the LEN-OWISCO study, both of which are available on our website at https://www.clinchcoalition.org/smrs.
In reality, LENOWISCO’s study did indeed outline possible safety or environmental factors associated with several potential reactor sites.
As one example, the study highlighted the city of Norton reactor site’s proximity to “a population center, single-family homes, businesses, a school, and shopping centers” as a point of concern (pp. 4-14).
The study continued, listing Red Onion State Prison’s proximity to another potential reactor site as a factor for public evacuation zones (pp. 4-8). We did not need to “insinuate” that SMR projects have inherent safety concerns since the study itself published them in plain view.
It is unfortunate that the Times News’ editorial overlooked these critically important facts and instead asserted that the reactor sites’ proximity to nearby communities was “irrelevant” to initial site evaluations.
Furthermore, these facts are a major reason why The Clinch Coalition is advocating for increased public input in policy discussions surrounding SMRs in the first place. It is worth noting that more than 500 Southwest Virginians have now joined us by signing a petition calling for more public input on this issue.
Those residents deserve opportunities to inform officials’ planning work now — not at an unspecified point “over the next decade.”
Sharon Fisher is president of The Clinch Coalition. Wally Smith is vice president of The Clinch Coalition.