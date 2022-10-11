OPED-CRISP-COLUMN-GET

A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran, on Sept. 21, 2022, shows Iranian demonstrators taking to the streets of the capital Tehran during a protest for Mahsa Amini, days after she died in police custody. (AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

 -

It’s important to celebrate courage wherever we find it.

Since Sept. 16, we’ve witnessed amazing courage in dozens of Iranian cities, as thousands have protested the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in Tehran in the custody of the so-called morality police.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

John M. Crisp, an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service, lives in Texas and can be reached at jcrispcolumns@gmail.com.