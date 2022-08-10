Last week I wrote about Tennessee’s first astronaut, Dr. John Bull, who was on track to become a lunar module pilot until a health issue grounded him and ended his astronaut career.
Now we look at the first Tennessean to fly into space, and HER name is Dr. Margaret Rhea Seddon. That’s right, Tennessee’s first astronaut to fly was a woman.
Seddon was born in Murfreesboro on Nov. 8, 1947, and became interested in science at an early age.
“I can remember being a small girl in the backyard of a small town in Tennessee, and my father said ‘see’ and there was Sputnik,” Seddon said in a speech at the NASA Ames Research Center. “Even at 11 years old, I knew that that was the beginning of something awesome for my generation. It was the beginning of the space age.”
Seddon said in her speech that although she was interested in the space age, there seemed to be no place for her. At first there were no humans flying and then when they did fly, it was only men.
Science did interest Seddon, especially the human body. So after high school she went to the University of California, Berkeley, where she was pre-med. Then she was accepted by the University of Tennessee College of Medicine, where she was one of only six women in a class of 100.
“It took hard work, it took dedication, and it took fitting in with a group of men and learning to work with men and male professors,” Seddon said. “There were very few female professors. There were a lot of nurses that helped along the way. Nurses who hoped that woman would succeed in medicine.”
And Seddon did succeed — so well in fact that she applied to become a surgeon. She did a three-year residency at the University of Tennessee hospitals in Memphis, where she was the only woman in the general surgery residency program.
It was during this time that a professor she was working with offered to take her flying. She loved it and thinking she might own her own plane someday, she began to take lessons.
It was also at this time that NASA began to advertise for astronaut candidates for something new called the space shuttle. And the space agency wasn’t looking just for macho test pilots. It wanted scientists, doctors and engineers, both men and women.
Seddon sent in an application. Of the thousands who applied, she was among the 200 or so selected to go to Houston for face-to-face interviews.
She had the right stuff that NASA was looking for. She had the advanced degree, practical experience in her field, she was physically fit and, as a bonus, she had flight time as a pilot. She was selected to be one of the 35 astronaut candidates in the class of 1978.
Seddon was one of six women in the class, and she was in good company. There was Sally Ride, the first American woman in space. There was Kathryn Sullivan, the first American woman to walk in space. There was Judith Resnik, the first Jewish-American in space who, sadly, died in the Challenger disaster. And there was Shannon Lucid, who was the first American woman posted to a space station when she was assigned a mission on the Russian Mir.
Being in a male-dominated world, the six women expected resistance to their presence. But for Seddon, it was her size, not her gender, that was a challenge. At 5’2” she was the “runt of the litter.”
“It wasn’t as hard being female,” Seddon said. “It was really hard being little. Because there were a lot things that NASA hadn’t thought of and couldn’t accommodate a 5’2” female. The height requirement for men was 5’6” so there was a lot of equipment they forgot didn’t fit a 5’2 woman.”
There was one member of the class of ’78 who played a major role in Seddon’s life — her future husband, astronaut Robert L. “Hoot” Gibson, who flew five shuttle missions.
On April 12, 1985, Seddon flew her first mission into space aboard space shuttle Discovery. Also on board was Republican Sen. Jake Garn from Utah, who was a congressional observer and took part in motion sickness testing.
During the flight, Seddon used her surgical skills to operate a bone saw, which she used to build homemade repair tools for the U.S. Navy Syncom IV-3 satellite. Other times she had to deal with her equipment. On the ground, all the cables that attached the sensors and probes to her instruments simply stayed coiled up beside the machine. In space, these same cables would float up and tangle with anything they could wrap around, like an octopus catching its prey.
It was a learning experience that would be applied to future missions.
Seddon’s second mission into space lifted off on June 5, 1991, with space shuttle Columbia. This was the first Spacelab Life Sciences mission with the laboratory module in the payload bay. Being a doctor, it was Seddon’s bread and butter as the crew performed experiments which explored how humans, animals and cells respond to microgravity and re-adapt to Earth’s gravity on return. They also tested hardware for a future space station health maintenance facility.
On Oct. 18, 1993, Seddon flew her third and final mission into space, again aboard Columbia. It was the second Spacelab Life Sciences mission and this time she was the payload commander. The crew performed cardiovascular, cardiopulmonary and musculoskeletal experiments on themselves and 48 rats. Seddon and other members of the crew collected blood and urine samples for a series of metabolic and calcium absorption experiments.
Much of Seddon’s groundbreaking (space breaking?) work in space medicine is reflected even today on board the International Space Station.
Seddon received several awards for her service with NASA, including the Space Flight Medal, the NASA Exceptional Service Medal and the NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal. In 2005 she was inducted into the Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame and in 2015 she was inducted into the United States Astronaut Hall of Fame.
She retired from NASA in 1997 and became the assistant chief medical officer of the Vanderbilt Medical Group in Nashville.
I have gone into the barest of details about Seddon’s career in this column. If you would like to learn more, she has published her memoir, “Go for Orbit,” which won the Independent Book Publishers Association Ben Franklin Gold Award for best autobiography/memoir.