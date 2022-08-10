Dr. Margaret Rhea Seddon

The first Tennessean to fly into space was Dr. Margaret Rhea Seddon, shown here before her second flight into space. That’s right, Tennessee’s first astronaut to fly was a woman.

 NASA

Last week I wrote about Tennessee’s first astronaut, Dr. John Bull, who was on track to become a lunar module pilot until a health issue grounded him and ended his astronaut career.

Now we look at the first Tennessean to fly into space, and HER name is Dr. Margaret Rhea Seddon. That’s right, Tennessee’s first astronaut to fly was a woman.

