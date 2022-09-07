In 2016, the IMAX movie “A Beautiful Planet” was released. Filmed on board the International Space Station (ISS), it depicts the lives of the astronauts as well as showing amazing views and time-lapse photography of the Earth.
One of the astronauts who helped make the movie, and was featured in it, was expedition 42 commander, Tennessee’s Barry “Butch” Wilmore.
Wilmore is the second Tennessee astronaut born in Murfreesboro, but he grew up in Mount Juliet. He is also a very devout Christian.
“I was born into a Christian family, and I was raised in the church,” Wilmore said in an online testimonial. “I’m grateful for that. I am such that I needed to be in church Sunday morning, Sunday night and Wednesday night. I needed that. I needed that constant input of things righteousness and things that glorify God as I grew. Because I was mischievous, and I had a wandering eye, and I had a heart that wanted to experience all in the world that there was to experience.”
After graduating from Mount Juliet High School, Wilmore attended Tennessee Tech, where he was captain of the football team. He also earned a B.S. degree and started a master of science degree in electrical engineering while he was there. But his interest in aviation led him to cut short the work on his degree and join the military.
He joined the Navy after his first year of graduate school, saying he wanted to fly airplanes, and the Navy had that extra little challenge of landing on an aircraft carrier. During his time in the service, he was deployed in Operation Desert Storm and he intensified his study of the scriptures.
When he returned home, he joined the test pilot program, finished his master’s degree at Tennessee Tech, received a master of science in aviation systems from the University of Tennessee and made an application to the astronaut program.
Plus, he met the future Mrs. Wilmore.
“By God’s grace I courted my wife that year that I started doing all this and finished those master’s degrees,” Wilmore said.
Wilmore was accepted by NASA in 2000 and completed two years of training and evaluation. He first flew into space on Nov. 16, 2009, when he was the pilot of Space Shuttle Atlantis, delivering components to the International Space Station. In 2011, Wilmore served as CAPCOM (Capsule Communications) during Space Shuttle Atlantis mission STS-135, the final flight of the space shuttle program.
The shuttle was no longer flying into space, but Wilmore was.
In September 2014, Wilmore rode a Russian Soyuz to the ISS for a six-month mission in which he would command Expedition 42. At one point during the mission, he needed a special ratchet wrench to do some work on the station. Instead of waiting for one to be delivered from Earth, they made one with the station’s 3-D printer. It was the first time humans manufactured anything off world.
During this expedition, Wilmore walked in space four times. There is a story he tells from time to time about his third walk in space.
“I was on my third space walk, and the gentleman who was outside with me was doing a task on the front side of the space station, and I was coming up the middle around the backside. I came around a corner and there was a radiator there,” Wilmore said. “Well this radiator on top of the center of the space station was used early in the build of the space station to dissipate the heat. It was not used anymore.
“And I knew it was there,” he continued, “but as I came around the corner one thing I didn’t know is that it was highly reflective, meaning it was like a mirror. And I came around the corner and boom, there I was. I could see myself from head to toe in this mirror. That’s the first time I had ever seen me in a space suit. You don’t have mirrors that you look at. I had seen video of me. To actually look and see that it was me was kind of striking.
“I had that gold visor down, and I lifted my visor and saw my face inside the reflection there. I looked back over my left shoulder at the space station. It was on the sunny side of the orbit. When the sun is shining on the earth you can’t see stars because the sun’s light blanks out the star light. It’s a very, very black sky with the sun shining contrasting with the beauty of the earth and the contrast of colors. And about that moment I looked down at the earth and saw Hawaii going by. … And as I look at this moment, I look down and there goes Hawaii below me. The beauty of the contrast of the island and the blue water and the clouds you could see and the blackness of the sky of space and the space station the sliver and the big huge gold solar arrays and the contrasting color. It’s sensory overload, it’s mesmerizing, it’s amazing. I look back at that guy in that reflection in that radiator and my thought was, ‘How did you get here?’ ”
“And the answer is very clear. I was there because the Lord in His planning purposes allowed me to be there and gave me that desire in my heart. That’s why I was there,” Wilmore said.
In a live interview from the ISS with WKRN-TV in Nashville, Wilmore was asked what he missed most while in space?
“Honestly, this is such a unique place, with such unique experiences every single day, that I can honestly say that I really don’t miss much. I don’t miss having a hamburger because the food here is different. I don’t miss having French fries because the food here is different. I don’t miss having to mow my grass, though I love mowing my grass, because the variety of things here are so very different. I say the one thing I miss, I miss my church, I miss my church family,” Wilmore answered.
Wilmore may have more flights into space ahead of him. In 2020, NASA named him as one of the astronauts selected for the first crewed test flight of the Boeing Starliner, a SpaceX competitor, being launched by United Launch Alliance. However, the program has been plagued with problems. Starliner’s first unmanned mission to the ISS failed to dock, and the second unmanned mission suffered several failures of its thrusters.
NASA has delayed Starliner’s first manned mission until 2023 while Boeing tries to work out the problems.
Even if Starliner fails to fly, Wilmore is content.
“I have always been curious, very curious, and that has played out in my life to have a desire to experience and see and understand. And the Lord has given me many of those desires in my heart. And so I was somewhat of a goal setter. I always wanted to glorify my Lord but also had something else I wanted to do, fly off aircraft carries, marry a wonderful lady, fly into space, and the Lord has given me those desires in my heart,” Wilmore said.
Today, Wilmore says his only goal is to glorify the Lord.
