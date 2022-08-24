Despite color blindness, Dr. Roger Crouch never gave up on his dream of flying into space. On April 4, 1997, at the age of 56, Crouch finally realized his dream when he rocketed into space on board Space Shuttle Columbia.
Tennessee astronaut Dr. Roger Crouch was born in 1940 in a small town east of Nashville called Jamestown, population 1,230 at the time, a little more than 10 miles from the home of World War I hero Alvin C. York. In fact, his high school was named Alvin C. York Institute.
In elementary school, Crouch saw the movie “Destination Moon” imagining what a trip there would be like, and it gave him the dream of flying into space. Remember, at that time there was no manned space program. In working toward that dream he became an Eagle Scout, earned a B.S. in physics from Tennessee Tech, and a master’s and Ph.D. in physics from Virginia Tech.
As a step toward making his dream a reality, Crouch decided he wanted to become a jet pilot like Chuck Yeager, the first human to fly faster than the speed of sound. But this is where his dream hit a roadblock. Testing revealed he was unable to see certain colors. In order to be a test pilot and fly jets, you have to be able to see a full range of colors.
He was rejected by the Navy and the Air Force. He wouldn’t be a pilot.
While Crouch was in college, a new organization called the National Air and Space Administration, or NASA, put out a call for the first group of astronauts. Again Crouch had hopes of flying into space. But again, his color blindness ruled him out.
But Crouch didn’t quit. He continued through college and became a scientist working for NASA.
He served as a program scientist on five different spacelab flights for the space shuttle. He served as co-chair of the Microgravity Science Working Groups between NASA and the European Union. He was also a group leader and researcher at the NASA Langley Research Center in Virginia. His research resulted in the publication of more than 40 technical papers and more than 50 technical conference reports.
Crouch was doing good work for NASA. His experiments were flying into space, and the resulting reports were yielding plenty of information.
But he was still on the ground.
Then things changed. NASA created a new class of astronaut, the payload specialist. Because this class of astronaut didn’t fly the shuttle but worked exclusively with onboard experiments, the physical requirements were different. No longer would colorblindness hold Crouch back.
He was accepted by NASA and trained as the back-up payload specialist for the STS-42 mission, which he watched fly in January 1992.
On April 4, 1997, at the age of 56, Crouch finally realized his dream when he rocketed into space on board Space Shuttle Columbia in support of the Microgravity Sciences Laboratory 1 with its 19 experiments and four major facilities. It was to be 15 days of a physicist’s dream.
But on day three the dream ended. At least it seemed it had. A fuel cell developed a problem and the mission was aborted 12 days early.
However, NASA decided to redo the mission. Columbia was repaired and on July 1 of that same year, Crouch returned to space, where he flew a complete mission. Between the two flights he logged more than 19 days in space.
During his time at NASA, Crouch received the Exceptional Performance Award and the Special Achievement Award. Both for his work on the ground.
His award for never giving up on his dream: two trips into space.