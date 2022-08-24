Tennessee astronaut Dr. Roger Crouch was born in 1940 in a small town east of Nashville called Jamestown, population 1,230 at the time, a little more than 10 miles from the home of World War I hero Alvin C. York. In fact, his high school was named Alvin C. York Institute.

In elementary school, Crouch saw the movie “Destination Moon” imagining what a trip there would be like, and it gave him the dream of flying into space. Remember, at that time there was no manned space program. In working toward that dream he became an Eagle Scout, earned a B.S. in physics from Tennessee Tech, and a master’s and Ph.D. in physics from Virginia Tech.

