The countdown continues for the launch of NASA’s Artemis 1 mission to the moon on Aug. 29, with the rollout of the rocket to the pad scheduled for Thursday.

This week we look back at the flight of Tennessee astronauts, which took place 30 years ago this October.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video