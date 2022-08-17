The countdown continues for the launch of NASA’s Artemis 1 mission to the moon on Aug. 29, with the rollout of the rocket to the pad scheduled for Thursday.
This week we look back at the flight of Tennessee astronauts, which took place 30 years ago this October.
On Oct. 22, 1992, Space Shuttle Columbia lifted off from the pad at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on mission STS-52. On board was not one, not two, but three astronauts from Tennessee: pilot Mike Baker and mission specialists Tammy Jernigan and Bill Shepherd.
All three had amazing careers at NASA.
A Navy pilot who was born in Memphis, Baker was on his second mission to space. His first mission was in 1991, when he flew on Space Shuttle Atlantis to deploy the fifth Tracking and Data Relay Satellite (TDRS-E).
Following the 1992 mission, Baker flew two more times. In 1994, he flew on Space Shuttle Endeavor, which was equipped with the Space Radar Laboratory. SRL was designed to study global environmental change, both natural and man-made. The primary objective was to radar map the surface of the Earth to help understand our planet’s environment. Baker’s fourth and final mission was in 1997, when he flew the Space Shuttle Atlantis to the Russian Space Station Mir.
Chattanooga’s Tammy Jernigan was a varsity volleyball player at Stanford University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in physics and a master’s in engineering science before heading to the University of California, Berkeley, where she received a master’s in astronomy. Finally, she attended Rice University, where she earned her Ph.D. in space physics and astronomy.
Jernigan’s first of five flights into space was mission STS-40 on board Space Shuttle Columbia with fellow Tennessean Dr. Margaret Rhea Seddon. Her second mission, with Baker and Shepherd, and her third mission both successfully launched satellites. It was her fourth and fifth missions where things got really interesting.
On Jernigan’s fourth mission, STS-80 on board Space Shuttle Columbia, the launch was delayed by two weeks. While most of the mission objectives were achieved, Jernigan’s two planned spacewalks were canceled due to problems with the airlock hatch. Still, in the end, they set the record for longest shuttle mission ever flown at 17 days, 15 hours and 53 minutes.
Jernigan’s last mission would make up for the missed space walks.
In May 1999, Jernigan and the crew of STS-96 made history when they arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on board Space Shuttle Discovery. It was the first visit to the station by the shuttle. While at the station, Jernigan finally got to walk in space. She spent 7 hours, 55 minutes outside as she rode the shuttle’s Canadian-built robot arm to help install an American-built crane to the station, which was under construction.
After her last flight, Jernigan served as deputy chief of the Astronaut Office at NASA as well as deputy for the Space Station program. She retired from NASA in 2001 and went to work at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.
Our third Tennessean on shuttle mission STS-52, Shepherd was a Navy man like Baker, except instead of being a pilot, he was a Navy Seal.
Born in Oak Ridge, Shepherd received a Bachelor of Science in aerospace engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy. He obtained an engineer’s degree in ocean engineering and a master’s in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He applied to become a member of Astronaut Group 9 in 1980 but wasn’t called. He applied again to Astronaut Group 10 in 1984, and this time was accepted.
It was Shepherd’s Navy SEAL training the NASA used before ever sending him into space. He helped to direct the underwater salvage operations of Space Shuttle Challenger after its destruction in 1986.
Shepherd would fly into space four times, and his third flight, mission STS-52 with his fellow Tennesseans, would be the last time he rode into space on a shuttle.
In March 1993, Shepherd was assigned to the ISS program where he served as program manager and deputy program manager. In 1995, he was selected to go to the station.
In 2000, Shepherd was named commander of Expedition 1 to the ISS. Along with Russian flight engineers Yuri Gidzenko and Sergei Krikalev, they were the first crew to actually live there. He traveled to the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, where he became the second American launched into space on board a Soyuz spacecraft.
Shepherd arrived at the ISS and 90 minutes after docking, he opened the hatch and entered the station. From that day until this day, the station has been occupied.
The three men began activating systems, unpacking equipment and over the next four months welcomed the arrival of thee space shuttles and two unmanned Russian Progress resupply vehicles bringing more components to the station, including the first pair of photovoltaic arrays that arrived on Space Shuttle Endeavor.
The crew ended their four-and-a-half-month mission when they were relieved by the Expedition 2 crew and returned safely home on Space Shuttle Discovery in March 2001.
For his service, Shepherd was awarded the Congressional Space Medal of Honor.
Readers can email the author at njilton@timesnews.net.