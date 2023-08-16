First day of surgery: spaying and neutering kittens

Dr. Jennifer Weisent (left), professor of shelter medicine at the University of Tennessee’s School of Veterinary Medicine, and Animal Shelter of Sullivan County Shelter Manager Brandi Perkey (right), flank veterinary school students and veterinary technicians on the first day of procedures at the three-table surgery center inside the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County in Blountville.

 J.H. OSBORNE/josborneKingsport Times-News

The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County is one of the best-kept secrets in the county. It should not be.

Animals come first at the shelter. That is why we changed the name from Sullivan County Animal Shelter.

Karen P. Stone, DVM, is a volunteer and board member of the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County. The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County is located at 380 Masengill Road, Blountville, Tenn. 37664. Telephone 423-279-2741. Donations are tax deductible.

