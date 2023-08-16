The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County is one of the best-kept secrets in the county. It should not be.
Animals come first at the shelter. That is why we changed the name from Sullivan County Animal Shelter.
This is an amazing facility. We are debt free. It is a wonderful partnership between the county, which provides animal control services for the county, and outreach programs provided and paid for by our nonprofit arm.
Through donations and fundraising, the nonprofit arm has paid for upgraded indoor-outdoor runs, the three-bed surgery facility, and numerous outreach programs for the entire community.
Our outreach programs, to name a few, include: “Don’t Breed a Bully”; “Wait ‘til Eight”; monthly vaccination clinics; a community cat program; a community pet-food bank; and client-owned discounted spays and neuters.
Our mission: “Increase awareness in Sullivan County about the humane treatment of animals through responsible sheltering, education, spay/neuter assistance, and access to wellness.”
Our shelter is hidden off a two-lane side road in what many point out is a less-than-appealing building. However, it is what is inside that is important! Inside you will find a clean, bright, friendly facility with a state-of-the-art surgery facility and a veterinary laboratory — all paid for by the nonprofit arm.
The facility is now considered no-kill. In 2018, the euthanasia rate was 40%. It has been less than 4% since 2020. The average length of stay for a dog is now less than 14 days, and for cats less than a month.
Once a pet is either surrendered or brought to the facility, a complete workup is done within 24 hours. This includes physical exam, parasite check, deworming, application of flea and tick medication, vaccinations, microchipping and heartworm-tested if a dog. All dogs adopted out are personality checked to see if they get along with other dogs.
All animals are spayed or neutered before being adopted out as required by state law.
The in-house lab facility was donated by IDEXX and allows the shelter to do advanced bloodwork on animals while keeping costs down. This increases the quality of care and has allowed us to partner with rescue groups nationwide.
The community cat program, implemented in 2019, is the only one in Sullivan County.
What is a community cat? It is a cat that lives outside, and can be petted, but does not want to be inside. They want to roam free. The program involves expert advice on trapping and then releasing back into the community after they have been altered, ear tipped, and given vaccinations. The ear tip is done so that people will know that this cat is altered and can no longer produce any babies. This is an amazing program that helps control cat populations.
We partner with University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine’s spay and neuter program, Companion Animal Initiative Tennessee (CAIT). They helped design the surgery facility and help set up the center for their veterinarians to come in and perform surgeries without having to bring any supplies with them.
Some statistics from 2022 for our shelter: 424 cats spayed/neutered through the community cat program; 188 dogs and 206 cats spayed/neutered for owners; 1,231 animals vaccinated during clinics; 140 “Wait Til 8” kittens surrendered; 1,288 animals in and 1,213 animals out.
Volunteers, rescue organizations, paid employees and board members of the nonprofit all work together to provide low-cost options for all residents of Sullivan County, no matter where they live.
Our executive director, Brandi Perkey, has aided Petworks, helping guide that shelter to lower-cost sources for food and medication, passing along shelter protocols and other information our staff learns from UT’s veterinary program, and providing connections with rescue groups.
Petworks Executive Director Michelle Watts recently told the Sullivan County Commission she is grateful for this support and help — and described it as a partnership she hopes to see flourish.
The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County will continue to help Petworks.
Our nonprofit has enabled the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County to provide free microchipping to any animal getting vaccinated and provide flea and tick medicine to both dogs and cats at an incredible price. The list goes on and on. Please look on our website, visit us, like us on social media.
Please share the secret.