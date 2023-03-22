I always read a lot. I began when I was a young lad and discovered the local library and the Hardy Boys mysteries. I believe I read the entire series. Regular readers of this column know that my favorite reading is still mysteries. I now read other fiction and also nonfiction. I know some readers prefer physical books, but I like the electronic versions, which allows me to have my whole library wherever in the world I am. I also regularly read several newspapers and magazines, both physical and online.
Now and then in all my reading I come across a word I am unfamiliar with. Here are a few I have met over the years that have required me to consult my dictionary, online of course. In case you do not have your Funk and Wagnalls handy, I have included a brief definition, or two as the case may be, for each word.
Notabilia: things worthy of notice. Adiaphorous: neither harmful nor beneficial. Persnickety: placing too much emphasis on trivial or minor details; fussy: requiring a particularly precise or careful approach. Autoschediastic: impromptu, improvised, ex tempore or offhand. Tutelary: serving as a protector, guardian or patron; relating to protection or a guardian. Tootle: Go or travel in a leisurely way; casually make a series of sounds on a horn, trumpet or similar instrument. Charrette: meeting in which all stakeholders in a project attempt to resolve conflicts and map solutions: Spatulate: having a broad, rounded end. Froideur: coolness or reserve between people. Appurtenance: a complementary, but not necessary, accessory; (legal) a right or privilege that accompanies the principal property.
Consentient: of the same opinion in a matter; in agreement. Kickshaw: a fancy dish; delicacy; a trinket. Immiscible: (of liquids) not forming a homogeneous mixture when added together. Iniquity: gross immorality or injustice; wickedness; a grossly immoral act; a sin. Furbelow: adorn with trimmings.
Factitious: artificially created or developed. Nidification: nest-building. Obeisance: a movement of the body expressing deep respect or deferential courtesy, as before a superior; a bow, curtsy or other similar gesture; deference or homage. Hillock: A small hill or mound. Pandowdy: A kind of spiced apple pie baked in a deep dish. Prebuttal: (in politics) a response formulated in anticipation of a criticism; a preemptive rebuttal. Vespertine: relating to, occurring or active in the evening.
Dido: a mischievous trick or prank. Cavil: make petty or unnecessary objections. Sequela: a condition which is the consequence of a previous disease or injury.
Weltanschauung: a particular philosophy or view of life; the worldview of an individual or group.
Longanimity: patience or tolerance in the face of adversity. Argillaceous: (of rocks or sediment) consisting of or containing clay. Aerie: a large nest of a bird of prey, especially an eagle, typically built high in a tree or on a cliff.
Concatenate: link (things) together in a chain or series. Tellurian: of or inhabiting the Earth. Onychophagia: practice of biting one’s nails. Brummagem: cheap, showy or counterfeit. Antinomy: a contradiction between two beliefs or conclusions that are in themselves reasonable; a paradox. Pangloss: a person who is optimistic regardless of the circumstances.
Petrichor: a pleasant smell that frequently accompanies the first rain after a long period of warm, dry weather. Quodlibet: a lighthearted medley of well-known tunes. Daedalian: ingeniously or cunningly designed; artistic, ingenious, intricate, skillful. Prepense: deliberate; intentional.
I hope you found this column to be Copacetic: fine or satisfactory, and Pukka: genuine, excellent.
Steve Wintermute is a journalist, history student and bibliophile. Contact him at stevewintermute1 @gmail.com.