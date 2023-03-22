column2

I always read a lot. I began when I was a young lad and discovered the local library and the Hardy Boys mysteries. I believe I read the entire series. Regular readers of this column know that my favorite reading is still mysteries. I now read other fiction and also nonfiction. I know some readers prefer physical books, but I like the electronic versions, which allows me to have my whole library wherever in the world I am. I also regularly read several newspapers and magazines, both physical and online.

Now and then in all my reading I come across a word I am unfamiliar with. Here are a few I have met over the years that have required me to consult my dictionary, online of course. In case you do not have your Funk and Wagnalls handy, I have included a brief definition, or two as the case may be, for each word.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today.


Steve Wintermute is a journalist, history student and bibliophile. Contact him at stevewintermute1 @gmail.com.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you