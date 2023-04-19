The latest mass shooting — this time in a Louisville, Kentucky, bank — left four people dead and eight others injured after police say a gunman opened fire inside the Old National Bank building downtown. Police have said the shooting suspect is also dead.
Louisville came two weeks to the day after Nashville, where six were killed plus the shooter. In both cities, the shooters purchased their guns legally.
“Mass shootings represent a very, very small fraction of gun deaths in this country,” according to Kelly Drane, the research director at Giffords Law Center. “Americans are much more likely to die from gun suicide, half of all U. S. firearm deaths every year, or to be shot in other forms of gun violence outside of mass shootings.” She also noted that “Americans are 25 times more likely to die from a gun homicide than citizens in other high-income countries.”
Why are we? A major reason may be that we simply have too many guns. According to the Small Arms Survey, a Swiss research project, the United States is the only country in the world where there are more civilian guns than there are people: 120 guns for every 100 Americans.
Regular readers of my column may have noted that when I write about guns, I add at the end that I am a gun owner. I own only one. I keep it safely locked away. Why? Because it is an old Colt six-shooter that has some value. My Colt looks exactly like the ones used by both heroes and villains in every movie and TV western ever made. However, unlike those pistols, mine holds only six bullets and must be cocked, the hammer pulled back, to fire each bullet.
I inherited this classic firearm from my father. His uncle Charlie left it to him, along with a short sword, presently in the possession of one of my brothers. Charlie told my father how he came by these two items. My father later told our family.
As a young man with adventure in his blood, Charlie went to South America in the early 1900s to seek his fortune. Eventually he wound up in Argentina. There he went into partnership with a guy, whether an American or Argentine is not clear, nor is the nature of their business.
For reasons he never fully explained, after a number of years Charlie had to flee the country as the authorities closed in. Forced to leave his fortune behind, he escaped with the clothes on his back, his pockets stuffed with cash, and the aforementioned sword and pistol. He wound up with his kin in Pennsylvania. According to my dad, Charlie never worked a day in his life after returning home, but he never lacked for cash.
Charlie explained how he came by the Colt and sword. He said he bought the sword from a Buenos Aires policeman just after the cop threw his sword at a fleeing criminal, severing the miscreant’s head. To this day there are some faint brown spots on the blade which Charlie always insisted were blood.
Charlie said he obtained the Colt while sitting in a Buenos Aires bar enjoying a few when two men got into a gunfight. Charlie bought the gun after the victor filed a third notch on the barrel. To this day there are three identical notches filed on the barrel of the Colt, which in my dad’s lifetime, and so far in mine, has been fired only once.
Charlie was a noted raconteur, so whether you believe his sword and Colt stories are tall tales or true tales, they remain as cherished family lore.