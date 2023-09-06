My father was a font of wisdom. He once gave me this sage advice: If I enjoyed whatever job I was doing only half the time, I would be more fortunate than most people.
My first paying job was at a small weekly newspaper when I was 10 years old. The owner hired me and my best friend. One evening a week we sat on either side of a large box at the end of the printing press. As the pages came off the press into the box, we kept the pages even. I also had a job delivering the paper to 50 or so homes on my “route.”
My next job was as a teenager at a service station one high school summer. Never mechanically minded, I pumped gas, washed cars and cleaned up the place. During the next year. I worked after school for a custom furniture maker. That was interesting — except the time I tacked my finger to a sofa.
For two summers after high school, I worked at a gas — as opposed to service — station dispensing gas, soft drinks and cigarettes.
Good Ole Murvul had a student work program. I got on at the college theater as a set builder and stage manager. It was a fun job.
I worked for the old Railway Express Agency for the next two college summers. My first job was loading and unloading boxcars during a Kansas City summer. It was backbreaking, dirty and hot. After the longest 30 days of my life, I got on driving delivery trucks, which I enjoyed.
Then I lucked out: I spent the remainder of that summer and the next at REA’s airport terminal as a relief driver.
It was easy work and paid very well. I cleared $1,000 each summer, big money in the late 1960s.
After college I spent time getting into and out of the Army, bank tellered a few months, construction labored a few more months, and then was hired by Social Security, which is how I got to Kingsport the first time.
It took me five years to realize desk jobs, suits and ties are not for me, so Uncle Sam and I parted ways a second time. Afterward, I did a turn with an Arizona dinner theater, and then became the personnel director for a West Tennessee fiberglass bathtub manufacturer, where I got bitten by the journalism bug. Writing the company newsletter was part of the job, and I discovered I liked doing it.
When that job ended in a Nixonesque Saturday night massacre of several other execs, I trekked west again, this time to Colorado. I first worked at a pickle packing plant, then for a wholesale produce operation, where I discovered to my utter amazement that I could sell, a talent I never before suspected possessing. I sold onions, cantaloupes and watermelons by the trailer truckload nationwide. It was a great job, and I would probably still be doing it — except I had to be in the office at 6 a.m. every day.
Then, in a bit of déjà vu, I got a job with the local newspaper. As at all small newspapers, everyone had to do several things. I primarily sold and created ads, but also did duty as reporter, photographer and columnist.
My worst job? Boxcars.
My best job? Writing a column, which I enjoy more than half the time.