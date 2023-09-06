column2

My father was a font of wisdom. He once gave me this sage advice: If I enjoyed whatever job I was doing only half the time, I would be more fortunate than most people.

My first paying job was at a small weekly newspaper when I was 10 years old. The owner hired me and my best friend. One evening a week we sat on either side of a large box at the end of the printing press. As the pages came off the press into the box, we kept the pages even. I also had a job delivering the paper to 50 or so homes on my “route.”

Steve Wintermute is a history student and journalist. Contact him at stevewintermute1@gmail.com.

