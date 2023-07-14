column2

Fun Fest 2023 is here. So is its most eagerly anticipated event: Steve’s Fantastic Fun Fest Trivia Contest. This competition is sponsored by the community-minded members of the Kingsport Area Chamber of Commerce, whose dedicated staff labors tirelessly the year around promoting our fair city as the leading location in the nation to live, work and play. The Kingsport Area Chamber of Commerce will award Kingsport gift packs full of assorted goodies to three winners.

Everyone may enter except Kingsport Area Chamber of Commerce staff, Kingsport Public Library staff, Barry, Carol and Janice. Only one entry per family and per address is allowed.

Steve Wintermute is a journalist, history

student and trivia aficionado. Contact him at stevewintermute1@gmail.com

