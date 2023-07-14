Fun Fest 2023 is here. So is its most eagerly anticipated event: Steve’s Fantastic Fun Fest Trivia Contest. This competition is sponsored by the community-minded members of the Kingsport Area Chamber of Commerce, whose dedicated staff labors tirelessly the year around promoting our fair city as the leading location in the nation to live, work and play. The Kingsport Area Chamber of Commerce will award Kingsport gift packs full of assorted goodies to three winners.
Everyone may enter except Kingsport Area Chamber of Commerce staff, Kingsport Public Library staff, Barry, Carol and Janice. Only one entry per family and per address is allowed.
Read all questions carefully to ensure your answers are correctly worded. Then legibly write (or type) your answers, and your name, address and telephone number, on a piece of paper and deliver it in person to the Kingsport Area Chamber of Commerce office at 400 Clinchfield St.
If you need help finding their offices, call the Chamber at 423-392-8800. The Chamber office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday but is closed Saturday and Sunday.
The three winners will be those who bring in the most correct answers the earliest. The entry deadline is 5 p.m. Thursday, July 20. Answers will run in this column on Wednesday, July 26.
While you are at the Chamber office, stop by the Fun Fest store located there and purchase 2022 Fun Fest stuff before they are sold out.
It is possible someone might answer all the questions correctly, but it is not likely. So if you get only two answers or 10, enter, because you could win one of three great Kingsport gift packs.
Good luck. And enjoy Kingsport’s Fun Fest, America’s consummate community celebration.
1. What is the mathematical formula to find the area of a circle?
2. What cape is at the southern tip of Africa?
3. Who coined the phrase “the shot heard round the world”?
4. What is the only national park established to preserve the works of man rather than the works of nature?
5. What is the oldest U.S. city that is a state capital?
6. How many wings does a bee have?
7. When did the Boston Tea Party take place?
8. Who was Time magazine’s first Man of the Year?
9. How long is the average shelf life of a jar of honey?
10. At what temperature does Fahrenheit equal Celsius?
11. What sport did bank robber John Dillinger enjoy playing?
12. When did basketball officially become an Olympic sport?
13. What famous genius penned the following line? “I have no special talents. I am only passionately curious.”
14. A young male horse is called a colt, what is a young female horse called?
15. What was the first living creature to be sent into outer space?
16. What country consumes the most tea per person per year?
17. What is the average number of peas in a pod?
18. Some asteroids, comets and meteoroids are known as NEOs. What does NEO stand for?
19. What architect designed both the Louvre’s glass pyramid and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?
20. What is the most abundant chemical element in the human body?
21. Who was the first president born in the United States?
22. A light-year is the distance that light travels in one year. How many miles is one light-year?
23. In what year did the United States first adopt daylight saving time?
24. Which state has no poisonous snakes?
25. Who was the first American to win the Nobel Prize for Literature?