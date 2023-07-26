column2

Here are the answers to Steve’s 2023 Fantastic Fun Fest Trivia Contest, sponsored by the Kingsport Area Chamber of Commerce. The decision of the judges is absolutely, positively final. If you have a beef about any answer, take it up with my sources: the 2022 and 2023 Page-A-Day 365 Amazing Trivia Facts calendars and the 2023 Page-A-Day Know-It-All calendar.

1. What is the mathematical formula to find the area of a circle? (A=pr2)

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Steve Wintermute is a journalist, history student and trivia

aficionado. Contact him at

stevewintermute1@gmail.com.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you