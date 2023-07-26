Here are the answers to Steve’s 2023 Fantastic Fun Fest Trivia Contest, sponsored by the Kingsport Area Chamber of Commerce. The decision of the judges is absolutely, positively final. If you have a beef about any answer, take it up with my sources: the 2022 and 2023 Page-A-Day 365 Amazing Trivia Facts calendars and the 2023 Page-A-Day Know-It-All calendar.
1. What is the mathematical formula to find the area of a circle? (A=pr2)
2. What cape is at the southern tip of Africa? (Cape of Good Hope)
3. Who coined the phrase “the shot heard round the world”? (Ralph Waldo Emerson in his poem “The Concord Hymn”)
4. What is the only national park established to preserve the works of man rather than the works of nature? (Mesa Verde, ancient Native American cliff dwellings in southwest Colorado)
5. What is the oldest U.S. city that is a state capital? (Santa Fe, New Mexico)
6. How many wings does a bee have? (Four)
7. When did the Boston Tea Party take place? (Dec. 16, 1773)
8. Who was Time magazine’s first Man of the Year? (Charles Lindbergh in 1927)
9. How long is the average shelf life of a jar of honey? (Honey never goes bad)
10. At what temperature does Fahrenheit equal Celsius? (Negative 40 degrees)
11. What sport did bank robber John Dillinger enjoy playing? (Baseball)
12. When did basketball officially become an Olympic sport? (Men in 1936 Berlin games, women in 1976 Montreal games)
13. What famous genius penned the following line? “I have no special talents. I am only passionately curious.” (Albert Einstein)
14. A young male horse is called a colt, what is a young female horse called? (Filly)
15. What was the first living creature to be sent into outer space? (The fruit fly, in 1947)
16. What country consumes the most tea per person per year? (Turkey)
17. What is the average number of peas in a pod? (Eight)
18. Some asteroids, comets and meteoroids are known as NEOs. What does NEO stand for? (Near-Earth Object)
19. What architect designed both the Louvre’s glass pyramid and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? (I.M. Pei)
20. What is the most abundant chemical element in the human body? (Oxygen)
21. Who was the first president born in the United States? (Martin Van Buren)
22. A light-year is the distance that light travels in one year. How many miles is one light-year? (Light zips through interstellar space at about 5.88 trillion miles — 5,878,499,810,000 — per year.)
23. In what year did the United States first adopt daylight saving time? (1918 during World War I)
24. Which state has no poisonous snakes? (Alaska)
25. Who was the first American to win the Nobel Prize for literature? (Sinclair Lewis, in 1930)
The three winners and recipients of Kingsport Chamber of Commerce prize packs are: Lizabeth Young, Cathy Blevins and Alan Shipley, all of Kingsport.
There were many entries in the 2023 Steve’s Fantastic Fun Fest Trivia Contest. None got all answers correct. I know from past conversation and correspondence that many more people do it to slake their trivia thirst for another year or for bragging rights at work. I hope everyone enjoyed this year’s trivia contest as much as the great staff of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce and I did.
Once again, Kingsport’s Fun Fest was a blast. As always, it would not have been possible without the many food vendors and the hot air balloon crews, dedicated volunteers, hardworking city police and cleanup crews, and the generous, civic-minded event sponsors, including the Kingsport Area Chamber of Commerce and its many members. Let’s give them all a pat on the back, a heartfelt “thank you,” and a rousing round of applause.
Steve Wintermute is a journalist, history student and trivia