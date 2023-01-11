column2

The big question on everyone’s mind? “Who is that woman”? It was Cheryl Johnson, House clerk since 2019, trying to keep calm amid the storm, calling the roll 15 times and counting the votes. Since there were no rules during the speaker dogfight, she had few guidelines for enforcing order amid the chaos. The position of House clerk is elected every two years at the start of a new Congress. Each party nominates a clerk after a speaker is elected. The usual duties include delivering messages to the Senate and certifying the passage of House bills.

I watched C-SPAN off and on. Since there was no speaker, there were no rules of what C-SPAN’s cameras could show us. Seeing the House members live, in living color, and the mundane things they do even in moments of high drama, was a revelation.

Steve Wintermute is a journalist and history student. Contact him at stevewintermute1@gmail.com.