The big question on everyone’s mind? “Who is that woman”? It was Cheryl Johnson, House clerk since 2019, trying to keep calm amid the storm, calling the roll 15 times and counting the votes. Since there were no rules during the speaker dogfight, she had few guidelines for enforcing order amid the chaos. The position of House clerk is elected every two years at the start of a new Congress. Each party nominates a clerk after a speaker is elected. The usual duties include delivering messages to the Senate and certifying the passage of House bills.
I watched C-SPAN off and on. Since there was no speaker, there were no rules of what C-SPAN’s cameras could show us. Seeing the House members live, in living color, and the mundane things they do even in moments of high drama, was a revelation.
Whatever your opinion of The Former Guy’s “My Kevin,” he did make history. The failure to elect a House speaker on a first ballot has happened only 15 times. (And it took 15 ballots to elect this one. A coincidence? I do not know what you think, but I think not.) In 1855-56, a similar circus required 133 ballots. Four of the 15 failed speaker votes in history occurred between 1847 and the beginning of the Civil War. Since then the House has failed to elect a speaker in one ballot only in 1923 and now 2023.
One casualty of events was the usual Friday night Republican staff’s “grab-and-go pizza and salads.” One journalist covering the fiasco noted that the last Democratic House speaker never called for a floor vote on any matter unless she knew she would win — a rule that in hindsight Kevin McCarthy probably should have followed since his insistence on the multiple votes proved to the whole country how dysfunctional his party is and how he abased himself by making more and more concessions to a tiny group of people, which will probably make him the weakest speaker in House history.
McCarthy needed every Republican vote he could find. One he found was George Santos. Because George proved loyal by voting for him 15 times, McCarthy has never yet, at the time this is being written Saturday, said a public word about the party’s inarguably most infamous current member.
You remember George. He is the man who never was.
Like The Former Guy, George lies a lot. He lied about attending the academically elite Horace Mann preparatory school in the Bronx. He lied about graduating from New York City’s Baruch College and attending New York University. He lied about working for the Wall Street firms of Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. He lied that he is Jewish, that his grandparents are Holocaust survivors, that he lost employees in the Pulse nightclub shooting, and that his mother was a financial executive who was killed in her office in the South Tower on Sept. 11. George is now under investigation by the Nassau County district attorney, federal prosecutors in New York and prosecutors in Brazil, where he lived as a youth.
What we witnessed last week was one man’s years-long and single-minded pursuit of raw political power and his willingness to do anything, including giving away much of that power, to finally obtain it, not in the light of day but in the darkness of the midnight hour. McCarthy reminds me of Matthew 16:26 (New International Version): “What good will it be for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul?”