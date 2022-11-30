This list is appalling.
Nov. 22: Chesapeake, Virginia. Six Walmart employees were killed by a manager who had purchased the gun the same day.
Nov. 20: Colorado Springs, Colorado. A young gunman killed five people and wounded 18 in an LGBTQ nightclub.
Nov. 13: Charlottesville, Virginia. A student gunman killed three students and wounded two others.
Oct. 13: Raleigh, North Carolina. A juvenile gunman killed five people.
Sept. 7: Memphis. A 19-year-old gunman killed four.
July 17: Greenwood, Indiana. A 20-year-old gunman killed three and wounded two in a mall food court.
July 4: Highland Park, Illinois. A young gunman killed seven and wounded dozens more.
June 20: New York City. A gunman killed one and wounded eight.
June 4: Philadelphia. A gunman killed three and wounded 11.
June 1: Tulsa, Oklahoma. A gunman killed five and wounded several others in a hospital.
May 24: Uvalde, Texas. A teenage gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school.
May 15: Laguna Woods, California. A gunman killed one and wounded four in a church.
May 14: Buffalo, New York. A teenage gunman killed 10 and wounded three in a supermarket.
May 13: Milwaukee. More than one gunman wounded 16.
April 12: Brooklyn, New York. A gunman wounded 10 people in a subway car.
April 3: Sacramento, California. Five gunmen killed six and wounded 12.
March 19: Dumas, Arizona. Two people engaging in a gunfight killed one and wounded 27, all innocent bystanders, at a community celebration.
Jan. 23: Milwaukee. A gunman killed six in a domestic dispute.
This is a partial list of the more than 600 mass shootings so far this year. (The general academic consensus defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are wounded.) Since the beginning of October there have been 13 fatal mass shootings, an average of about two per week. Nevertheless, the number of mass shootings with fatalities so far in 2022 is about average compared with previous years.
While public mass shootings with fatalities garner national headlines, mass shootings in private homes in which family members are killed by another family member are twice as common, which is why nearly 75% of children and teens killed in mass shootings over the past decade have died in domestic violence situations. However, the erroneous public perception is that most of such gun deaths occur in schools, which explains why the school security industry has grown into a $3.1 billion-a-year market.
Although the public seems fixated on mass shootings, especially those involving killings, the fact is that far more people kill themselves with a gun than are killed by a gunman. Nearly two-thirds of all gun deaths in the United States are suicides. More than half of all suicides involve guns. Men who own handguns are almost eight times more likely to die of gun suicides than men who do not own one. Women are 35 times more likely to commit suicide if they own a handgun. Since 2006, gun suicide rates have been steadily increasing.
What are U.S. gun statistics? We cannot rely on our government for that information because by law no U.S. governmental entity can study gun sales and ownership.
However, according to the historically highly accurate International Small Arms Survey, there are about 393 million privately owned firearms in the U.S., or about 120 guns for every 100 Americans, more than double the rate of the closest country.
Only 30% of Americans own a gun, according to a June 2021 Pew Research Center survey. Most of that 30% own only one or two guns.
However, 8% own 10 or more guns.
Ponder these statistics.