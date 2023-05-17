I am sure that most people saw it live or have read about Donald Trump’s recent CNN Town Hall appearance. As a reminder of his many outrageous comments at the event, here are two: “We have almost 300 federal judges on the Supreme Court,” and “First, I’ll meet with Putin, I’ll meet with Zelenskyy. They both have weaknesses and they both have strengths. And within 24 hours that war will be settled. It will be over. It will be absolutely over.”
There have been many other news items during the past couple of months that I dare say most people have never heard of. Here are some.
Number of times Congress has voted to raise the debt ceiling since 1960, nearly twice as often under Republican administrations (49) as under Democratic ones (29): 78.
Number of times the United States has defaulted in the more than 100 years since the debt limit was introduced: 0.
How many people age 65 and over the 2021 American Community Survey estimated: 55.89 million, or 16.8% of the population.
How many teachers in the U.S: about 5.95 million.
How many nurses: an estimated 2.54 million; registered nurses, 825,238; nursing assistants and licensed practical and vocational nurses: 423,489.
Year that two different expedition groups claimed to catch the first glimpse of Antarctica: 1821.
Number of tourists expected to visit Antarctica in 2023: 100,000.
Percentage of Americans who are unaware of how much they spend on subscription services each month: 100.
Percentage of Americans who believe their neighbors cheat on their taxes: 48.
Amount, in hours, by which the top-earning 10% of U.S. men worked less last year than in 2019: 77.
By which the bottom-earning 10% of men worked more: 37.
Portion of Americans who have paid to use online dating platforms: one-third.
Who believe that online dating algorithms can predict love: one-fifth.
Chances that a U.S. adult under 30 believes in astrology: 2 in 5.
Amount Americans spend each year on the “psychic services” industry: $2.2 billion.
Portion of parents with children under 18 who are worried about their children’s mental health: three-fourths.
Who are worried about their children being kidnapped: three-fifths.
Who are worried about their children being shot: one-half.
Minimum percentage increase in the number of minors working in the United States since 2015: 300.
Number of U.S. state legislatures so far that have proposed bills since 2021 loosening restrictions on child labor: 9.
Percentage increase in the U.S. maternal mortality rate in the past 20 years: 78.
Percentage of U.S. population growth last year attributable to migration: 80.
Percentage increase in the past year in the number of Russians entering the United States through Mexico: 430.
Number of weeks the median American head of household had to work to support a middle-class family in 1985: 40.
In 2022: 62.
Percentage increase since 2011 in the number of managers in the U.S. labor force: 32.
Factor by which this is more than the overall increase in U.S. workers: 2.5.
Average number of hours per week Gen Z-ers say they spend helping older colleagues locate computer files: 8.
Percentage of American women under 30 who are single: 34.
Of American men under 30 who are: 63.
Number of homes owned and occupied by single men: 8.12 million.
By single women: 10.76 million.
Minimum number of states proposing laws to restrict foreign ownership of land: 27.
Minimum number of professional athletes who have invested in Iowa farmland: 24.
Portion of Americans who moved last year who did so for political reasons: one-tenth.
Who regret having moved: three-fourths.
Portion of Americans who think society is less moral than it was 250 years ago: one-third.
Than it was 10 years ago: one-half.
Finally, for those who think circuses are dying, last year one bought a town in California for $2.5 million.