“They lie all the time,” Fox News host Sean Hannity told his studio audience a week ago about the Right’s favorite boogeyman, the mainstream media. “And what bothers me is they get away with it and they just move on to the next set of lies.” Hannity’s guest that night was Kellyanne Conway, a Fox News contributor and ex-Donald Trump minion, who told the friendly audience “Ask yourself … how many times have you been lied to by the people whose job it is to tell you the truth in the media.”

Yet not once did either mention the stunning revelations of the past few weeks in the ongoing defamation suit by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News. Those included texts, emails, and deposition testimony (made under oath which means perjury has legal consequences) which prove that some Fox News hosts, including the “Big Four” of Hannity, Carlson, Ingraham and Pirro, knew that the 2020 rigged and stolen election allegations by Trump and his assorted minions were false and privately brutally mocked them for making it all up. The evidence also shows Fox Corp chairman Rupert Murdoch called Trump’s claims “really crazy stuff.”

