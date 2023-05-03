column2

Most Americans get their health insurance through employers. According to KFF Research, 155 million employees had health insurance through employers in 2021. The average yearly premiums were $1,299 for single coverage and $5,969 for family coverage. The average family premium had increased 22% over the prior five years and 47% over the prior 10 years. However, employees’ wages had increased only 5% and inflation increased at least 1.9%.

Most plans require a yearly deducible before health insurance kicks in. Most also require either a copay or coinsurance for even for a routine doctor’s visit. The average 2021 copayment was $25 for primary care and $42 for specialty care. The average coinsurance was 19% for primary care and 20% for specialty care. Many had copays and coinsurance for hospital admissions or outpatient surgeries.

Steve Wintermute is a journalist and history student. Contact him at stevewintermute1@gmail.com.

