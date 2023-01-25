I believe that most people equate the word “immigration” with the words “illegal,” “hundreds of thousands” and “southern border.” I believe that most people will not equate the word “immigration” with the words “legal,” “millions” and “citizens.”
I also believe that most people will be stunned to learn that 22.1 million foreign nationals living legally in our country for at least five years became citizens between 1995 and 2019. And that almost another million additional legal immigrants did so in fiscal year 2022 (a fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30), making it the most in nearly 15 years and the third highest since 1907, when records began.
Applications also surged in the 1997 fiscal year, reflecting naturalizations by formerly illegal immigrants who gained legal status under congressional legislation passed in 1986 and thus became eligible to naturalize after the usual five-year waiting period.
More new citizens are on the way. There is a backlog of 670,000 naturalization applications pending, and it is estimated that there are presently about 9 million more legal permanent resident immigrants in the United States eligible to obtain citizenship when they actually apply. The current wait time to process an application is about 15 to 18 months. Additional employees to speed this up have been recently hired.
What does it take to become a naturalized citizen? They must be at least 18 years old and a lawful permanent resident who has lived continuously in the U.S. for at least five years, or three years if married to a U.S. citizen. They must meet certain conditions that include a background check and, in nearly all cases, must pass English language and civics tests, and they must pay $795 in fees.
Where are the new citizens coming from? Lawful immigrants from Europe and Asia are the most likely to have been naturalized (both 73%), followed by those from Middle East-North Africa (72%), sub-Saharan Africa (66%) and Latin America (56%).
The countries with the highest proportion of lawful immigrants who have been naturalized include Cambodia, Guyana, Iran, Laos, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Vietnam. At least 80% of immigrants from these countries have gained U.S. citizenship. One nationality that has substantially decreased is Chinese, down 20%. Immigrants are more likely to be naturalized if they speak English very well, have strong ties to the U.S., and have lived here for a long time — far more than the minimum requirement of five years.
Why do legal immigrants want to become citizens? The most frequent answer is to vote, to have a say in how our nation is governed both locally and nationally.
In addition, citizenship allows people to serve on a jury and gives them access to certain federal benefits and government jobs.
Interestingly, legal immigrants do not have to be citizens to serve in the military.
The obvious question is how do immigrants manage to live here legally for the minimum of five years required to become a naturalized citizen?
And many new citizens have lived here much longer before they finally apply.
The answer is a green card, a government document that allows the holder to legally reside in the United States for 10 years and is renewable for most categories. For specifics about green cards and eligible categories, go to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service website. (Tourist visas are different and very temporary. Many overstay and essentially become illegal immigrants. The number of these has become quite large. This situation gets very little attention.)
The United States of America is becoming more diverse because of the growing number of naturalized citizens. This is good for our country.