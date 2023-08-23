The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues. The Canadian forest fires that have polluted our air continue. The heat waves across the country continue, although the temperatures in Phoenix, Arizona, finally eased after 31 consecutive 110 plus degree (F) days last month.
Grand jury indictments of Trump and friends now number four. The death toll of the Maui firestorm grows. Offices of a small-town Kansas newspaper, the homes of its two owners, and of the town mayor, were raided by local law enforcement, which confiscated all electronic devices. After national and international outrage, the local district attorney ordered the police chief to return all the devices immediately.
According to a new poll, 37% of registered voters believe our problems are so bad that they feel a sense of doom.
If you are stressed out by all this — and more, join the club. However, I have two ways that have always worked for me to reduce this type of stress. Maybe they will work for you, too.
One is fairs. Like the 97th annual Appalachian Fair. There is still time for you to attend, as it continues through Saturday. Like all fairs, there is something for every age and interest, from carnival rides to beauty pageants to big trucks and big-name entertainment acts with everything in between.
It is impossible to feel stress at a fair. I learned this life lesson during my Colorado years when I attended fairs.
Last week the 146th annual Arkansas Valley Fair was held in Rocky Ford. As usual there was no admission fee (making it the last “free gate” fair in Colorado). I not only went every year, I volunteered every year to help in four, of many more, events: trike and bike races, which my employer (the local daily newspaper) sponsored; watermelon seed spitting; horse races; and the demolition derby. It was fun and, best of all, stressless.
As was the other fair I would always go to, the Colorado State Fair. The 157th edition starts its 10-day run on the last Friday of August in Pueblo. When I was going, the big three beer distributors each had a big tent and booked in big entertainment acts. Admission was free. Sadly, those venues are no more, but all the other excitement of a state fair remains.
The other venue at which stress evaporates is a hot air balloon rally. Those who have attended Kingsport’s annual Fun Fest Balloon Rally know it to be true.
When I lived out West, I went to four balloon rallies. Two are in New Mexico. The 49th Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, billed as the largest hot air balloon rally in the world, is the first week of October. When I went twice in the 1980s, there were about 750 balloons (now around 900 I hear) some from other countries.
To witness the mass ascension of that many balloons was breathtaking.
The other is the Taos Mountain Balloon Rally. It is still much smaller than Albuquerque, only 30 plus balloons, but the effect on my stress was no less.
Two are in Colorado. The Colorado Springs Balloon Rally usually has about 100 balloons every Labor Day weekend. The Arkansas Valley Balloon Festival normally has about 25 balloons. The 35th annual festival will be on Veterans Day weekend. The balloons will launch from the Rocky Ford High School football field.
There will be a balloon glow on Saturday evening, with tethered rides. I was one of the founders of this rally in 1988. The five of us never dreamed it would still be going on in 2023.
So if you want to ease your stress, go to a fair or hot air balloon rally. Or better yet, go to both.