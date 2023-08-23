column2

The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues. The Canadian forest fires that have polluted our air continue. The heat waves across the country continue, although the temperatures in Phoenix, Arizona, finally eased after 31 consecutive 110 plus degree (F) days last month.

Grand jury indictments of Trump and friends now number four. The death toll of the Maui firestorm grows. Offices of a small-town Kansas newspaper, the homes of its two owners, and of the town mayor, were raided by local law enforcement, which confiscated all electronic devices. After national and international outrage, the local district attorney ordered the police chief to return all the devices immediately.

Steve Wintermute is a journalist, history student and Fairs and Balloons fan. Contact him at stevewintermute1@gmail.com.

