National election news tends to suck the air out of other news. So as a public service, here is some news you may have missed during the past couple of weeks.
Portion of American men who believe they will run out of money after retiring: 2/3. Of American women who believe this: 4/5. Factor by which the net worth of married couples aged 25 to 34 is greater than that of single households of the same age: 9. Factor by which this disparity has increased since 2010: 2.
Portion of American workers who would rather find a new job than return to the office full time: 2/3. Portion of Americans who quit their last job who do not regret it: 3/4. Percentage of Gen Z-ers who plan to live at home with relatives long term: 33.
Chance that a finance worker making more than $500,000 per year has knowledge of corporate malfeasance: 1 in 3. Average amount of a New York City banker’s 2021 bonus: $257,500. Percentage increase this represents from 2020: 20. Portion of Americans making more than $250,000 per year who are living paycheck to paycheck: 1/3. Average minimum salary that U.S. men say they are willing to accept when offered a new job: $86,259, that U.S. women say they are willing to accept: $59,543. Percentage increase since 2019 in the average hourly rate for a babysitter: 26. Percentage increase this year in the average rate for a lawn-mowing service: 22. Portion of young Japanese workers who say their office employs a middle-aged man who does not do any work: 50. Portion of those workers who predict that they will one day become that man: 3/10
Percentage increase since 2019 in the number of children who are unvaccinated against polio: 35. Percentage by which women are more likely than men to develop long COVID: 22.
Percentage of Americans who do not drink the daily amount of water recommended by the USDA: 78. Portion who say they do not drink enough water because they are too busy: 3/10. Because they forget to: 1/4.
Percentage of undergraduates who say they encounter at least moderate difficulty with online learning: 94. Percentage decrease since 2010 in the number of philosophy majors at U.S. colleges: 14, in the number of English majors: 33, and in the number of religion majors: 41. Percentage of U.S. adults who think video gaming should be taught in schools: 54. Percentage by which women are more likely than men to be afraid of crowded spaces: 59. Percentage of Americans who say they are not afraid of anything: 16. Portion of American young adults who have considered enlisting in the military: 1/10. Portion of those who are ineligible to enlist: 3/4.
Percentage increase since 2019 in the number of independent bookstores in the United States: 34. Portion of independent bookstores that experienced higher sales last year than in 2019: 2/3. Percentage decrease since 2004 in the sales of diet books: 59. Portion of American homebuyers who report having cried at least once while purchasing a home: 50. Who say the process was as stressful as a root canal: 1/5. Who say the process was as stressful as becoming a parent: 1/4.
Portion of Americans who live within an hour’s drive of all or most of their extended family: 3/10. Who do not live within an hour’s drive of any extended family members: 1/5.
With Thanksgiving Day nigh, we should be thankful not to live in the Mideast nation of Jordan, one of the driest countries in the world, where residents have water in their homes only about 36 hours a week.