Most Sunday mornings, Janice and I drive some distance. On those Sunday afternoons we return. Until recently, there was very little morning traffic southbound on Interstate 81. However, there was always more northbound, mostly semis, scheduled to deliver Monday morning I assume, somewhere north. Sunday afternoon traffic was heavier in both directions though manageable.
Since Memorial Day weekend, the volume of Sunday morning traffic headed south has been steadily growing, turning what was an enjoyable drive into an increasingly hectic one.
My usual highway driving speed is five miles above the posted limit.
Recently I must appear to be moving at a snail’s pace to the many drivers blowing past me, some obviously near, or over, 90, or more, and several of those obviously with child passengers. What stupidity to so endanger children. Such drivers irritate me.
The other thing some drivers do on I-81 that irritates me no end is to stay in the passing lane going the exact posted speed limit mile after mile after mile, oblivious to cars passing them on the right. At least one of these left laners a couple of Sunday mornings ago would move over whenever a fast car came up behind them.
However as soon as it went by, the car would move back into the passing lane. Finally, frustrated, I, too, passed on the right, something I dislike doing.
Because the interstate is becoming more crowded, more often now on Sunday afternoons we take 11W, “the old highway,” home, a relaxing drive because traffic is light and so far no drivers have irritated me. The speed limit is lower of course, but that gives us time to take in the beautiful East Tennessee scenery.
During the rest of the week we are puttering around town going hither and yon for a variety of reasons. Unfortunately, that brings me into contact, figuratively speaking of course, with other drivers, some of which really irritate me.
One such breed are those to whom how to properly negotiate our roundabouts remains a continuing mystery, continually frustrating motorists who do know how.
Similarly, drivers who have no clue what to do when confronted with four-way or three-way stop sign intersections, but at least do stop. Unfortunately, when there are other cars present, they stay stopped and stay stopped and stay stopped, even when they have the right-of-way, frustrating me and, I am sure, other drivers who also do know the proper order to proceed.
Another of my vexations is the too many motorists who apparently have no clue that their vehicles contain a device to tell drivers behind them what their intentions are when they plan to move from one lane to another or to turn right or left at intersections.
And when an officer of the law in a marked car obviously not in an emergency situation is one of these oblivious folks, I almost go ballistic — of all drivers, they should know better.
But my major frustration (perhaps this is too mild an adjective) is caused by those whose actions actually threaten the lives of all other drivers and their passengers. I refer to the lowlifes who are in such a rush to arrive at their destinations that they run red lights.
They do not just enter intersections on yellow, but knowingly enter on red.
This is the strongest argument I know of for the presence of cameras at all intersections controlled by traffic lights.
Considering the potentially fatal results of their actions, these people should have their driver’s licenses suspended for a first infraction.
