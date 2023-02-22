Zackery Rahimi is a violent man. How violent? During a six-week period from December 2020 to January 2021 in and around Arlington, Texas, Rahimi assaulted his girlfriend and then agreed to a restraining order that prohibited him from owning a gun.
Nevertheless, he later shot an AR-15 several times into the home of a man to whom he sold drugs. After getting into a car accident, he pulled out a handgun, shot at the other driver, fled the scene, then returned to shoot again at the other driver with a different gun and fled again.
Rahimi later fired into a police car, and he fired several times into the air after a Whataburger restaurant declined his friend’s credit card. Rahimi obviously was armed despite the restraining order. Police searched his home and found two more guns, and he was indicted for violating the order.
But Rahimi wanted his guns. So he found a lawyer, or a lawyer found him, and a suit was filed alleging the original court order issued after he beat up his girlfriend was unconstitutional because it prevented him from owning a gun.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals eventually got the suit and agreed with Rahimi. In vacating Rahimi’s conviction for illegal gun possession, the court ruled that the Second Amendment was violated by a federal statute that made possessing a gun unlawful for a person who is subject to a restraining order in protection of an intimate partner or child. The ruling applies nationwide.
The 5th Circuit multiple times in the past upheld the constitutionality of the law at issue in Rahimi, most recently in 2020, holding that the statute was reasonably adapted to the compelling government interest of reducing domestic gun abuse. So what happened to change the court’s decision so completely? New justices had been appointed as older ones retired.
The court now has a majority devoted to Originalism. This is the idea that a law’s constitutionality today depends on the Constitution’s purported “original public meaning” when the relevant text was enacted. Its adherents assure us that Originalism is fair and totally free from judges’ personal prejudices.
In the Rahimi case, the justices studied and studied and discovered that way back in 1791 when the Bill of Rights’ Ten Amendments, including the Second, was added to the Constitution, domestic violence restraining orders did not exist because there were no laws making domestic abuse illegal. Therefore there can be none today.
As of December 2022, 92% of all abused women killed with guns in high-income countries in an average year were from the United States. Abused women in the United States are 28 times more likely to die by firearm homicide than abused women in peer nations. Almost two-thirds of intimate partner homicides in the United States are committed with a gun. Eighty percent of intimate partner firearm homicide victims are women. This means an average of 70 women are shot and killed by an intimate partner every month in the United States.
The number of female homicides by violent partners with a firearm is growing. From 2011 to 2020, intimate partner homicides of women increased, driven by a 15% increase in homicides with guns.
During the same period, female intimate partner homicides by all other means decreased 4%. Nearly 1 million women in the United States alive today have reported being shot or shot at by an intimate partner.
Thanks to the legal theory of Originalism, male abusers of women now legally get to keep their guns.