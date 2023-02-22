column2

Zackery Rahimi is a violent man. How violent? During a six-week period from December 2020 to January 2021 in and around Arlington, Texas, Rahimi assaulted his girlfriend and then agreed to a restraining order that prohibited him from owning a gun.

Nevertheless, he later shot an AR-15 several times into the home of a man to whom he sold drugs. After getting into a car accident, he pulled out a handgun, shot at the other driver, fled the scene, then returned to shoot again at the other driver with a different gun and fled again.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Steve Wintermute is a journalist and history student. Contact him at stevewintermute1@gmail.com.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you