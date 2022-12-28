column2

Two traditions usher in each new year. One is making personal resolutions. The other is making public predictions. Most of our resolutions are never kept, but being eternal optimists we keep trying. Most predictions are never right. However, because there is no point in being an “expert” if you cannot flaunt your “expertise,” they will continue to prognosticate. But if history teaches anything about predictions, most will continue to be wrong.

Here are a few examples from the past. In 1876, the president of Western Union, William Orton, dismissed phones as a “toy” when Alexander Graham Bell offered to sell him the patent for $100,000. Orton wrote an internal memo stating, “The idea is idiotic on the face of it. Furthermore, why would any person want to use this ungainly and impractical device when he can send a messenger to the telegraph office and have a clear written message sent to any large city in the United States?”

Steve Wintermute is a journalist and history student. His email address is stevewintermute1@gmail.com.