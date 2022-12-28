Two traditions usher in each new year. One is making personal resolutions. The other is making public predictions. Most of our resolutions are never kept, but being eternal optimists we keep trying. Most predictions are never right. However, because there is no point in being an “expert” if you cannot flaunt your “expertise,” they will continue to prognosticate. But if history teaches anything about predictions, most will continue to be wrong.
Here are a few examples from the past. In 1876, the president of Western Union, William Orton, dismissed phones as a “toy” when Alexander Graham Bell offered to sell him the patent for $100,000. Orton wrote an internal memo stating, “The idea is idiotic on the face of it. Furthermore, why would any person want to use this ungainly and impractical device when he can send a messenger to the telegraph office and have a clear written message sent to any large city in the United States?”
In 1902 the prestigious Harper’s Weekly editorialized: “The actual building of roads devoted to motor cars is not for the near future, in spite of many rumors to that effect.”
The president of Michigan Savings Bank warned Henry Ford’s lawyer Horace Rackham in 1903 to protect his money, assuring him that “The horse is here to stay but the automobile is only a novelty, a fad.”
In 1904, The New York Times reported on a debate in Paris between a brain specialist and a physician on the dangers of driving automobiles at high speeds because the brain can’t keep up.
The Scientific American wrote in January 1909: “The automobile has practically reached the limit of its development is suggested by the fact that during the past year no improvements of a radical nature have been introduced.”
Some predictions when the digital age was dawning:
“Computers in the future may weigh no more than 1.5 tons.” — Popular Mechanics, 1949.
“I think there is a world market for maybe five computers.” — Thomas Watson, chairman of IBM, 1943.
“I have traveled the length and breadth of this country and talked with the best people, and I can assure you that data processing is a fad that won’t last out the year.” — Prentice Hall’s business books editor, 1957.
“There’s no chance that the iPhone is going to get any significant market share.” — Steve Ballmer in USA Today, April 30, 2007.
Some other experts who got it wrong...
“Who the h_ll wants to hear actors talk?” said Harry Warner of Warner Brothers in 1927.
20th Century Fox movie mogul Darryl Zanuck predicted in 1946 that, “Television won’t be able to hold on to any market it captures after the first six months. People will soon get tired of staring at a plywood box every night.”
In 1966, Time published an essay called “The Futurists” that looked ahead to life in the year 2000. Here’s one thing they thought would be rejected: “[R]emote shopping, while entirely feasible, will flop — because women like to get out of the house, like to handle the merchandise, like to be able to change their minds.”
“Houses in 2001 will be able to fly, thanks to building materials made stronger than steel but lighter than aluminum. Whole communities may migrate south in the winter,” famous science fiction writer Arthur C. Clarke seriously predicted in 1966.
I once resolved never to make New Year’s resolutions again. It is the only one I have ever kept. But I never made one about making New Year’s predictions. So here is my only one for 2023: There will be lots of predictions made next year, and most of them will be wrong.