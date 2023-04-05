column2

Before the Nashville school shooting, the national school conversation was that the top dangers to children were nude statues, drag queens and books. They never once mentioned guns.

But once again we are expressing pious thoughts and prayers for murdered children. Despite most of us wanting change, this atrocity — like too many before it — will soon disappear from our consciousness with no change, because once again the will of the majority will have been thwarted by a minority. And because, once again, it will too soon be pushed off the national news cycle by new events — which is what happened this time all too quickly.

Steve Wintermute is a journalist, history student and firearm owner. Contact him at

stevewintermute@gmail.com.

