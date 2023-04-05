Before the Nashville school shooting, the national school conversation was that the top dangers to children were nude statues, drag queens and books. They never once mentioned guns.
But once again we are expressing pious thoughts and prayers for murdered children. Despite most of us wanting change, this atrocity — like too many before it — will soon disappear from our consciousness with no change, because once again the will of the majority will have been thwarted by a minority. And because, once again, it will too soon be pushed off the national news cycle by new events — which is what happened this time all too quickly.
In 2020, for the first time in our nation’s history, gun violence — both homicide and suicide — became the number one cause of death for our children and adolescents. That is difficult to believe, but it is a fact.
University of San Francisco and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health researchers for years have compared the rates of firearm deaths in the U.S. and other populous, high-income countries.
They found that of the 29 countries in the latest study, the U.S. accounted for almost 97% of the firearm deaths — again both homicide and suicide — among children 4 years old or younger, and 92% for those between the ages of 5 and 14.
According to the Brady Campaign to End Gun Violence, nearly 8,000 children and teens on average were shot and more than 1,600 died each year between 2015 and 2019. Of those who died, 52% were murdered, 40% died from gun suicide, and 5% were killed accidentally. A total of 9,870 people have died from gun violence in the U.S. as of March 27, 2023, including 338 teens and 60 children.
The Nashville killer owned at least seven firearms, all legally purchased including assault-style guns. Tennessee now allows 18-year-olds to openly carry a firearm with no safety training.
What is the response by those who condemn any talk of a few responsible gun controls to the increasing firearm deaths of our children?
They claim it is an infringement of their constitutional rights which trumps the constitutional right of every American to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
They want us to increasingly turn our schools into armed fortresses with single entrances, armed guards (euphemistically called SROs), implement armed shooter drills for all school children, and arm the very educators they otherwise condemn as unfit to teach their children.
It is the paranoia of a few gun owners that give a bad name to the many who use firearms for sports, like skeet and target competitions, or for hunting, and always safely secure their guns if children live in or visit their homes.
Steve Wintermute is a journalist, history student and firearm owner. Contact him at