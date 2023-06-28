column2

We mourn the deaths of four self-styled “adventurers” and the pilot (OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush) in the implosion of OceanGate Expeditions’ Titan submersible. The accident raises several questions.

CBS journalist David Pogue highlighted some of the Titan’s oddities as part of a news story he did in 2022 when he joined an expedition to the Titanic wreck. These included elements that seemed improvised from off-the-shelf parts and the game controller that operated the craft.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Steve Wintermute is a journalist and history student. Contact him at stevewintermute1@gmail.com.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you