We mourn the deaths of four self-styled “adventurers” and the pilot (OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush) in the implosion of OceanGate Expeditions’ Titan submersible. The accident raises several questions.
CBS journalist David Pogue highlighted some of the Titan’s oddities as part of a news story he did in 2022 when he joined an expedition to the Titanic wreck. These included elements that seemed improvised from off-the-shelf parts and the game controller that operated the craft.
During the 2022 dive, Pogue said communications broke down and the sub lost contact for 2.5 hours — and it never found the Titanic wreck. Before his dive, Pogue had to sign OceanGate’s standard waiver: “This experimental vessel has not been approved or certified by any regulatory body, and could result in physical injury, emotional trauma, or death.”
Another 2022 passenger on another dive, Mike Reiss, a TV comedy writer, said communication was lost on all three dives he was part of last year, including one to the Titanic.
Stockton Rush expressed his belief that innovation requires disrupting norms. After passage of the Passenger Vessel Safety Act of 1993, Rush told Smithsonian Magazine that the law was well-intended but was overly cautious by putting passenger safety over commercial innovation.
He said, “There hasn’t been an injury in the commercial sub industry in over 35 years. It’s obscenely safe, because they have all these regulations. But it also hasn’t innovated or grown — because they have all these regulations.”
Maybe OceanGate needed a few regulations.
Speaking of adventurers, at the end of the 2023 Mount Everest spring climbing season there were about 600 total summits — and 17 deaths.
Hunter Biden has also been in the news. After a lengthy investigation begun in 2018, the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney in Delaware ultimately made the decision that Hunter Biden should be charged with failure to pay income taxes of more than $200,000 due in 2017 and 2018 on total taxable income of more than $3 million and possession of a firearm by an addict and decided on the sentence.
Biden pleaded guilty. He had already paid the taxes due and surrendered the pistol. Federal District Judge Maryellen Noreika, also a Trump appointee with bipartisan support, will preside over Biden’s plea hearing on July 26.
Republicans immediately condemned the sentence as a sweetheart deal. But you did not hear Republicans likewise scream sweetheart deals when Trump operatives Roger Stone and Paul Manafort cut deals with prosecutors to repay $1.5 million and $3.2 million respectively in income taxes they had avoided, and, unlike Biden, neither faced any charges, though they were both under investigation by the Justice Department for serious crimes. Interestingly, Trump later pardoned both with no outcry from Republicans.
A week ago, a former FBI intelligence analyst, who kept hundreds of classified documents at her home, including in her bathroom, was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release by a federal judge for violating the same part of the Espionage Act that former President Donald Trump is accused of breaking by hoarding hundreds of classified documents in several rooms at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, including in a bathroom. If convicted, I wonder if he will get the same sentence.
Two consumer alerts. First, Florida will produce just 15.75 million boxes of oranges this season. That is the smallest harvest since 1928, due to Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, a December 2022 cold snap and a citrus disease. This means that the price of orange juice will rise even more.
Second, for the first time, U.S. regulators last week approved the sale of chicken made from animal cells, allowing two California companies to offer “lab-grown” meat to the nation’s restaurant tables and eventually, supermarket shelves and then on your dinner plate.