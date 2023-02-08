column2

This is from my last column: “What does it take to become a naturalized citizen? They must be at least 18 years old and a lawful permanent resident who has lived continuously in the U.S. for at least five years, or three years if married to a U.S. citizen. They must meet certain conditions that include a background check and, in nearly all cases, must pass English language and civics tests and they must pay $795 in fees.”

Some readers asked about the civics test. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service says: “The civics test is an oral test and the USCIS officer will ask the applicant up to 10 of the 100 civics questions. An applicant must answer 6 out of 10 questions correctly to pass the civics portion of the naturalization test. As you study for the test, make sure that you know the most current answers to these questions. Although USCIS is aware that there may be additional correct answers to the 100 civics questions, applicants are encouraged to respond to the civics questions using the answers provided.”

Steve Wintermute is a journalist and history student. Contact him at stevewintermute1@gmail.com.