This is from my last column: “What does it take to become a naturalized citizen? They must be at least 18 years old and a lawful permanent resident who has lived continuously in the U.S. for at least five years, or three years if married to a U.S. citizen. They must meet certain conditions that include a background check and, in nearly all cases, must pass English language and civics tests and they must pay $795 in fees.”
Some readers asked about the civics test. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service says: “The civics test is an oral test and the USCIS officer will ask the applicant up to 10 of the 100 civics questions. An applicant must answer 6 out of 10 questions correctly to pass the civics portion of the naturalization test. As you study for the test, make sure that you know the most current answers to these questions. Although USCIS is aware that there may be additional correct answers to the 100 civics questions, applicants are encouraged to respond to the civics questions using the answers provided.”
Most Americans have been citizens for most, if not all, of their lives.
Therefore, I believe most column readers can do better. Here are 25 USCIS questions. Answers are listed after the questions list.
On your honor do not peek until you have tried to answer every question. Remember USCIS says 60% (or 15 in my condensed test) correct is passing. Remember, too, naturalization applicants cannot look up answers during the test by any means, including the internet, so neither can you.
Questions: 1. What is the supreme law of the land? 2. What do we call the first 10 amendments to the Constitution? 3. How many amendments does the Constitution currently have? 4. What phrase describes what stops one branch of government from becoming too powerful? 5. Who is in charge of the executive branch? 6. What are the two parts of the U.S. Congress? 7. How many U.S. senators are there? 8. We elect a U.S. senator for how many years?
9. The House of Representa-tives has how many voting members? 10. A U.S. representative is elected for how many years? 11. Who does a U.S. senator represent?
12. If the president can no longer serve, who becomes president?
13. If both the president and the vice president can no longer serve, who becomes president? 14. What is the name of the speaker of the House of Representatives now? 15. Who vetoes bills? 16. What does the president’s Cabinet do? 17. How many justices are on the Supreme Court? 18. Who is the chief justice of the United States now? 19. How old do citizens have to be to vote for president? 20. Who wrote the Declaration of Independence? 21. When was the Declaration of Independence adopted? 22. What territory did the United States buy from France in 1803? 23. Who was president during World War I? 24. Who was president during the Great Depression and World War II? 25. What is the capital of the United States?
Answers are currently used by the USCIS: 1. The Constitution. 2. The Bill of Rights. 3. Twenty-seven (27). 4. Checks and balances or separation of powers. 5. The president. 6. The Senate and House (of Representatives). 7. One hundred. 8. Six . 9. Four hundred thirty-five. 10. Two. 11. All people of the state. 12. The vice president. 13. The speaker of the House. 14. Kevin McCarthy. 15. The president. 16. Advises the president. 17. Nine. 18. John Roberts. 19. Eighteen and older. 20. Thomas Jefferson. 21. July 4, 1776. 22. The Louisiana Territory, or Louisiana. 23. Woodrow Wilson. 24. Franklin D. Roosevelt. 25. Washington, D.C.