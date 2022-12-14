Saint Nicholas, whose day was celebrated Dec. 6, was the 4th century bishop of Myra and the patron saint of a few countries, cities and sailors and children, among several other groups. He was noted for his generosity, especially to the poor. After the Reformation, St. Nicholas was transformed into Holland’s Sinterklaas. The Dutch took him to New Amsterdam (New York City), where the English called him Santa Claus. Today’s image was created in the 19th century, and ever since Santa Claus has been the patron of Christmas, a secular gift-giving festival.
There are two multiday December religious celebrations whose dates overlap. Las Posadas derives from the Spanish word posada (accommodation or inn), referring to the inn from the Nativity story. The celebration lasts for nine days, Dec. 16-24, representing the nine-month pregnancy of Mary. Las Posadas originated in Mexico about 400 years ago and spread to what later became the southwest United States. There are now Las Posadas throughout the Southwest.
I am familiar with Las Posadas because I lived for a time in southeast Colorado. A nearby community has been celebrating it for years. While primarily a Catholic tradition, Las Posadas is a community-wide event in Fowler.
The observance recreates Mary and Joseph’s quest for shelter. Two young people are chosen to portray Mary and Joseph. The couple lead a procession through town each evening to preselected inns (private homes).
For eight nights Mary and Joseph and the procession, the Posadita, go to the different “inns” and are ritually sent away. On the ninth night, at the last “inn,” they are finally given posada (shelter). At the end of each night, Christmas carols are sung, children break open star-shaped piñatas, and everyone sits down for a meal.
The eight-day Jewish celebration of Hanukkah, or Chanukah or Festival of Lights, is the second multiday religious celebration and far better known. This year it will be observed Dec. 18-26. It celebrates the rededication of the second Jewish temple in Jerusalem.
Events inspiring Hanukkah took place during a turbulent phase of Jewish history. Around 168 B.C., Antiochus IV of the Seleucid Empire (around current Syria) attacked Jerusalem, massacring thousands and desecrating the city’s holy Second Temple. Led by the Maccabees, within two years the Jews had successfully driven the Syrians out of Jerusalem. The Jews regained the right to practice their religion in their temples. To do so, Judah called on his followers to cleanse the temple and light a menorah with oil that had been blessed by the high priest all night every night until the new altar could be built over the old one.
According to the Talmud, Judah Maccabee and the others who took part in the rededication of the Second Temple witnessed what they believed to be a miracle. Even though there was only enough untainted olive oil to keep the menorah’s candles burning for a single day, the flames continued flickering for eight nights, leaving them time to find a fresh supply. This wondrous event inspired a yearly eight-day festival.
Central to celebrating Hanukkah is a nine-candle menorah. There is a ritual sequence to light the nine candles through the Hanukkah period. Games and food are also important to celebrating Hanukkah.
At heart, I believe that both Hanukkah and the Christian Christmas Eve and Christmas Day celebrations on Dec. 24 and 25 are, quoting one rabbi, “celebrations of divine miracles God performed for our ancestors, courageous human action, and the miraculous possibilities that can result from the sacred partnership each one of us has with God.”