column2

Saint Nicholas, whose day was celebrated Dec. 6, was the 4th century bishop of Myra and the patron saint of a few countries, cities and sailors and children, among several other groups. He was noted for his generosity, especially to the poor. After the Reformation, St. Nicholas was transformed into Holland’s Sinterklaas. The Dutch took him to New Amsterdam (New York City), where the English called him Santa Claus. Today’s image was created in the 19th century, and ever since Santa Claus has been the patron of Christmas, a secular gift-giving festival.

There are two multiday December religious celebrations whose dates overlap. Las Posadas derives from the Spanish word posada (accommodation or inn), referring to the inn from the Nativity story. The celebration lasts for nine days, Dec. 16-24, representing the nine-month pregnancy of Mary. Las Posadas originated in Mexico about 400 years ago and spread to what later became the southwest United States. There are now Las Posadas throughout the Southwest.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Steve Wintermute is a journalist and history student. Contact him at stevewintermute1@gmail.com.