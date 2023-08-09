Politics is always much in the news today. But then politics has always been in the news. And not just during our lifetimes. Consider what people long ago had to say about politics in their day. Like the Greeks, who may very well have invented politics.
“Man is by nature a political animal.” “...it is all wrong that a person who is going to be deemed worthy of the office should himself solicit it ... for no one who is not ambitious would ask to hold office.” — Aristotle
“One of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors.” “The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men.” — Plato
“Just because you do not take an interest in politics doesn’t mean politics won’t take an interest in you.” — Pericles
“Politics, these days, is no occupation for an educated man, a man of character.” “Under every stone lurks a politician.” — Aristophanes
A few political observations from the more recent past.
“Politics have no relation to morals.” — Niccolo Machiavelli
“There are many men of principle in both parties in America, but there is no party of principle.” — Alexis de Tocqueville
“In politics ... never retreat, never retract ... never admit a mistake.” “In politics stupidity is not a handicap.” — Napoleon Bonaparte
“Politics is too serious a matter to be left to the politicians.” — Will Rogers
“It has been said that politics is the second oldest profession. I have learned that it bears a striking resemblance to the first.” — Ronald Reagan
Authors have always commented on the politics of their times.
“In politics, what begins in fear usually ends in failure.” — Samuel Taylor Coleridge
“Politics is perhaps the only profession for which no preparation is thought necessary.” — Robert Louis Stevenson
“Politics, as the word is commonly understood, are nothing but corruptions.” — Jonathan Swift
“Conservative, n: A statesman who is enamored of existing evils, as distinguished from the Liberal who wishes to replace them with others.” — Ambrose Bierce
“He knows nothing and thinks he knows everything. That points clearly to a political career.” — George Bernard Shaw
“The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.” — H.L. Mencken
“Political language ... is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and to give an appearance of solidity to pure wind.” — George Orwell
Politicians have often spoken of their chosen profession.
“In politics the middle way is none at all.” — John Adams
“Never believe anything in politics until it has been officially denied.” — Otto von Bismarck
“There is no act of treachery or meanness of which a political party is not capable; for in politics there is no honour.” — Benjamin Disraeli
“A typical vice of American politics is the avoidance of saying anything real on real issues.” — Theodore Roosevelt
“Politics is the ability to foretell what is going to happen tomorrow, next week, next month and next year. And to have the ability afterwards to explain why it didn’t happen.” — Winston Churchill
“War has rules, mud wrestling has rules — politics has no rules.” — Ross Perot
“Bad politicians are sent to Washington by good people who don’t vote.” — William E. Simon
Lastly, a very cynical quote from a very cynical politician.
“I reject the cynical view that politics is a dirty business.” — Richard M. Nixon