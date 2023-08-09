column2

Politics is always much in the news today. But then politics has always been in the news. And not just during our lifetimes. Consider what people long ago had to say about politics in their day. Like the Greeks, who may very well have invented politics.

“Man is by nature a political animal.” “...it is all wrong that a person who is going to be deemed worthy of the office should himself solicit it ... for no one who is not ambitious would ask to hold office.” — Aristotle

Steve Wintermute is a journalist, history student and political junkie. Contact him at stevewintermute1@gmail.com.

